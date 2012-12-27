* Output +83.3 pct y/y vs +68.5 pct in Reuters poll

* Big rise reflects low base from floods in late 2011

* Ministry cuts forecast for 2012 output increase

* Most economists see no monetary policy change in Jan (Adds quotes from official, details)

By Boontiwa Wichakul and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, Dec 27 Thai factory output in November rose very sharply from a year earlier, though that's mainly because production was sharply reduced in 2011 by severe flooding.

Despite the big jump in output, the data should support expectations that the central bank will keep its policy rate unchanged for now as global demand remains soft.

Output in November soared 83.3 percent from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said on Thursday. October's revised increase of 36.0 percent - the first annual rise since May - also stemmed from a low base due to the late 2011 flooding.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast an on-year increase for November of 68.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, output increased 8.84 percent in November after only 0.21 percent in October.

Industrial production in the final months of 2011 was badly hit by flooding that swamped big industrial zones and shut hundreds of factories. This December's output data will also reflect the low base.

Due to the floods, output for all of 2011 was 9.3 percent lower than the previous year.

The ministry said this year's expansion might just be 2.5-3.0 percent rather than the 5-6 percent projected previously as the flood-hit electronics sector has been slow to recover.

"The sector has not picked up in Q4 as thought. A slowdown in the global economy and trading partners has also depressed demand," Ittichai Yotsi, the ministry's director of the bureau of industrial economics research, told a briefing.

"Electronics may recover in the second half of next year," he said.

The ministry has forecast output in 2013 to rise 3.5-4.5 percent from this year.

"STRONGER THAN EXPECTED"

After a surprise quarter-point cut in October, the Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s monetary policy committee unanimously left its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75 percent on Nov. 28, betting on the improved economic outlook.

Most economists expect no change in monetary policy at the next meeting on Jan. 9.

Nuchjarin Panarode, an economist at Capital Nomura Securities, said the big November factory output increase "points to stronger-than-expected economic growth" and solidifies her view that the policy rate will be left unchanged on Jan. 9.

She said the better than expected output data, which contributes 45 percent to GDP, should turn into strong economic growth for the fourth quarter and likely lead to an upgrade of 2012 GDP forecast by economists.

Despite weak exports and factory output, the central bank recently raised its economic growth forecasts to 5.8 percent for 2012 and to 4.7 percent for next year, citing the favourable outlook for consumption and investment.

The ministry has said most flood-hit factories are back to normal but it will take time for some markers of hard disk drives to restart as some have relocated.

Also some firms may not be able to run at full capacity due to faltering global demand for exports, about 65 percent of which are industrial goods.

In November, capacity utilisation rose slightly to 68.6 percent from 67.7 percent in October.

Customs data on Wednesday showed exports - which are equal to more than 60 percent of the economy each year - rose 26.9 percent in November from a year earlier, also helped by low base effects.

Many of the flood-hit car and electronics firms are exporters. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top global car makers and producers of hard disk drives. (Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)