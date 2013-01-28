(Adds detail)
* Output +23.4 pct y/y vs +32.2 pct in Reuters poll
* Dec output down 6.31 pct m/m
* Rise reflects low base from floods in late 2011
* Ministry sees output up 3.5-4.5 pct in 2013
* Most economists see no monetary policy change in Feb
By Boontiwa Wichakul
BANGKOK, Jan 28 Thai factory output in December
fell in December from the previous month and grew less than
forecast from a year earlier, suggesting global problems
continue to hurt exports and drag down production.
On a year-on-year basis, industrial output rose 23.4 percent
in December from the low base a year earlier when severe
flooding devastated industry. The increase was below the 32
percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
On a monthly basis, unadjusted output fell 6.31 percent in
December after a revised 8.25 percent expansion in November.
For all of 2012, output rose only 2.51 percent. The Industry
Ministry has said the flood-hit, important electronics sector
has been slow to recover. Due to the floods, output fell 9.3
percent in 2011.
The Industry Ministry has forecast total output will rise
3.5-4.5 percent in 2013.
Pimonwan Mahujchariyawong, an economist at Kasikorn Research
Center, said the December figures showed that industrial
recovery was slower than expected.
"We expect that at the start of 2013 industrial output will
revive but overall manufacturing production index (MPI) figures
this year will not be particularly impressive," she said.
"For manufacturing, the recovery of the global economy
should be a plus and the baht's strength could impact exports in
a negative way, including MPI," Pimonwan added.
Overall capacity utilisation was about 69 percent in
November, not much improvement from 58.7 percent for all of
2011. The textile industry's rate was only 43 percent in that
month but the auto sector's was 117.8 percent, fuelled by a
government subsidy for first-time car buyers. The subsidy ended
on Dec. 31.
Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top global
carmakers and is the world's number two producer of hard disk
drives.
Factory output tracks exports, which fell in December from
November and rose a less-than-expected 13.5 percent from a year
before as overseas demand remained soft, customs data showed
last week.
CONCERN ON BAHT STRENGTH
Industrial goods account for about 65 percent of total
shipments, which are each year equal more than 60 percent of the
economy.
At present, Thailand's strong baht has added to
concern over the outlook for exports, prompting authorities to
discuss how to cope with the currency's strength. This year, the
baht has strengthened about 2.2 percent against the dollar.
Earlier this month, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) forecast
exports to rise 9 percent in 2013 and said that shipments will
rebound in the second half.
The central bank has raised its 2013 economic growth
projection to 4.9 percent from 4.7 percent, citing
stronger-than-expected private investment.
On Jan. 9, the BOT's policy monetary committee left the
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.75 percent for a second
straight meeting, betting on better economic trends.
Most economists expect the rate to be left on hold in coming
months as domestic demand remains strong. The next policy review
is on Feb. 20.
(Additional reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by
Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)