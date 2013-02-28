(Adds detail, quotes)
* Output +10.1 pct y/y vs +11.7 pct in Reuters poll
* Jan output up 0.12 pct m/m
* Base effect amplifies y/y growth; global demand remains
tepid
* Most economists see no monetary policy change in near term
By Boontiwa Wichakul and Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, Feb 28 Thai factory output in January
was flat from December and expanded at a slightly lower than
forecast rate from a year earlier, reflecting the impact of soft
global demand on the manufacturing sector.
On a year-on-year basis, industrial output rose 10.1 percent
in January from the low base a year earlier when severe flooding
devastated industry. The rise was just below the 11.7 percent
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and compared with a
revised 23.0 percent increase in December.
On a monthly basis, unadjusted output inched up 0.12 percent
in January after a revised fall of 6.56 percent in December.
The Industry Ministry said in a statement the year-on-year
output growth was helped by a 72.4 percent jump in car
production and a 36.6 percent rise in air-conditioner
production.
The auto sector production likely benefited from the
government subsidy for first-time car buyers. The subsidy ended
on Dec. 31 but production will likely spill over into the first
half.
Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top global
carmakers and is the world's number two producer of computer
hard disk drives.
Compounding the domestic woes, Southeast Asia's
second-biggest economy has also had to contend with sluggish
global growth, with demand for its exports in recession-hit
Europe especially weak.
The ministry has forecast output to rise 3.5-4.5 percent
this year after just 2.51 percent in 2012 due to weak exports
and the flood impact in late 2011, which dragged production down
9.3 percent in 2011.
Economists are still optimistic about the economic trend.
"We are not worried too much about the output figure last
month that was a bit below our estimate," said TMB Bank
economist Thammarat Kittisiripat.
"Economic activity still looks positive as domestic fiscal
policies, a first-car scheme and mininum wage hikes in
particular, could help bolster household spending," he added.
The economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.4 percent in
2012, as strong domestic demand helped to partially offset
weakness in the trade sector.
The ministry said overall capacity utilisation was 67.05
percent in January compared with 63.50 percent in December.
Factory output tracks exports, with the ministry's data
showing exports in January rose 16 percent from a low
comparative base last year while imports surged 41 percent,
resulting in a record trade deficit of $5.49 billion,
customs-cleared data showed on Wednesday.
Industrial goods account for about 65 percent of total
shipments, which each year equal more than 60 percent of the
economy.
At a time of soft overseas demand, a strong baht
has added to the problems of exporters, prompting the government
to call for an interest rate cut to stem "hot money" inflows,
which has pushed the currency up 2.7 percent against the dollar
this year, emerging Asia's strongest.
But the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee left
the policy rate on hold on Feb. 20, saying 2013
economic growth could be better than its 4.9 percent forecast.
It also noted risks from high credit growth and a slight
increase in inflationary pressure.
The central bank is more positive on the outlook for
exports, forecasting that they will grow 9 percent this year
after increasing just about 3 percent in 2012.
Most economists expect the policy rate to remain unchanged
in the near term while some think it could go higher due to
potential inflation risks.
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)