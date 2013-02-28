(Adds detail, quotes)

By Boontiwa Wichakul and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, Feb 28 Thai factory output in January was flat from December and expanded at a slightly lower than forecast rate from a year earlier, reflecting the impact of soft global demand on the manufacturing sector.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial output rose 10.1 percent in January from the low base a year earlier when severe flooding devastated industry. The rise was just below the 11.7 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and compared with a revised 23.0 percent increase in December.

On a monthly basis, unadjusted output inched up 0.12 percent in January after a revised fall of 6.56 percent in December.

The Industry Ministry said in a statement the year-on-year output growth was helped by a 72.4 percent jump in car production and a 36.6 percent rise in air-conditioner production.

The auto sector production likely benefited from the government subsidy for first-time car buyers. The subsidy ended on Dec. 31 but production will likely spill over into the first half.

Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top global carmakers and is the world's number two producer of computer hard disk drives.

Compounding the domestic woes, Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy has also had to contend with sluggish global growth, with demand for its exports in recession-hit Europe especially weak.

The ministry has forecast output to rise 3.5-4.5 percent this year after just 2.51 percent in 2012 due to weak exports and the flood impact in late 2011, which dragged production down 9.3 percent in 2011.

Economists are still optimistic about the economic trend.

"We are not worried too much about the output figure last month that was a bit below our estimate," said TMB Bank economist Thammarat Kittisiripat.

"Economic activity still looks positive as domestic fiscal policies, a first-car scheme and mininum wage hikes in particular, could help bolster household spending," he added.

The economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.4 percent in 2012, as strong domestic demand helped to partially offset weakness in the trade sector.

The ministry said overall capacity utilisation was 67.05 percent in January compared with 63.50 percent in December.

Factory output tracks exports, with the ministry's data showing exports in January rose 16 percent from a low comparative base last year while imports surged 41 percent, resulting in a record trade deficit of $5.49 billion, customs-cleared data showed on Wednesday.

Industrial goods account for about 65 percent of total shipments, which each year equal more than 60 percent of the economy.

At a time of soft overseas demand, a strong baht has added to the problems of exporters, prompting the government to call for an interest rate cut to stem "hot money" inflows, which has pushed the currency up 2.7 percent against the dollar this year, emerging Asia's strongest.

But the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee left the policy rate on hold on Feb. 20, saying 2013 economic growth could be better than its 4.9 percent forecast. It also noted risks from high credit growth and a slight increase in inflationary pressure.

The central bank is more positive on the outlook for exports, forecasting that they will grow 9 percent this year after increasing just about 3 percent in 2012.

Most economists expect the policy rate to remain unchanged in the near term while some think it could go higher due to potential inflation risks. (Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)