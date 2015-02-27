(Adds Bank of Thailand indexes, comment)
* Consumption index up marginally, investment one flat
* Jan factory output -1.3 pct y/y, down a 22nd straight
month
* Car production rises, but that of hard-drives tumbles
BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thai factory output fell for a
22nd straight month in January, providing further evidence that
the economy continues to struggle.
Nine months after the army seized power to end political
unrest, the military government has been unable to get
Thailand's two major growth engines - exports and domestic
demand - into higher gear.
On Friday, the Industry Ministry said factory output in
January fell 1.31 percent from a year earlier, twice the 0.65
percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll.
January's result extended the streak during which output has
been lower on an annual basis to 22 months. The latest fall
reflects still-stumbling exports, which unexpectedly contracted
3.5 percent in January from a year earlier.
Also on Friday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said its index of
private consumption in January rose 0.2 percent from the
previous month, while one for private investment was flat.
"Domestic private spending was flat as consumers remained
cautious about spending and businesses still awaited clarity on
economic recovery and government's infrastructure investment,"
the central bank said.
The BOT reviews monetary policy on March 11. A business
federation is calling for a cut in the 2.0 percent policy rate
but most analysts expect a hold as the central bank
feels a cut won't help the economy much.
Santitarn Sathirathai, senior economist with Credit Suisse
in Singapore, said the streak of factory output declines
indicates structural problems and "is a sign Thailand is losing
competitiveness in some of the key manufacturing sectors".
HARD TIMES FOR HARD-DRIVES
Thailand is a regional hub for global automakers. In one
January bright spot, car production had its first annual
increase in 19 months, up 2.3 percent.
Still, that gain is from a low January 2014 base, and
domestic car sales last month declined 13 percent on the year.
Production of hard-drives, a key export, fell 9.6 percent
from a year earlier while electrical output dropped 14 percent.
With commodity prices and global demand expected to remain
soft this year, Thailand's export and production sectors will
weigh on the economy, putting more pressure on the government to
ramp up infrastructure spending to shore up growth.
Exports shrank in both 2013 and 2014, and the central bank
predicts they will increase only 1 percent this year.
January's capacity utilisation in industry was 60.87
percent, up slightly from a revised 59.77 percent in December.
