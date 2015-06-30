(Adds c.bank data and indexes, comment)

* Recovery still 'slow and fragile' - c.bank

* May private consumption index +1.3 pct m/m

* May factory output -7.6 pct y/y vs -4.80 pct in Reuters poll

* Ministry says output can still grow in 2nd half

By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, June 30 Thailand released weak May factory output data and tepid investment and consumption indexes that provide fresh indications the junta has not been able to pull Southeast Asia's second-largest economy out of a rut.

The Industry Ministry said on Tuesday that May output dropped 7.6 percent from a year earlier, the largest fall since March 2014. A Reuters poll forecast a 4.8 percent decline.

Over the past two years, Thailand's factory production index has fallen every month, except in February, on a yearly basis.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) unveiled May numbers that included a 1.3 percent rise from April for its private consumption index but a 0.5 percent slip in private investment.

Domestic demand and exports are Thailand's main growth drivers, and neither has fired well for a long time. Growth was only 0.9 percent last year, and the central bank has cuts its 2015 forecast to 3.0 percent from 3.8 percent.

In May, economic recovery "continued to be slow and fragile," the BOT said, adding that merchandise exports "remained sluggish and private spending softened".

Industrial goods account for over 70 percent of exports, and the output declines reflect how weak shipments have been.

In 2013 and 2014, exports fell and the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday it will be a "miracle" if there's an increase this year. The central bank expects a third year of contraction.

MANUFACTURING HUB

Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of the economy, slipped a fifth straight month in May, and by more than expected.

Udom Wongviwatchai, a ministry director-general, said second-half output can be 3-4 percent higher than a year earlier.

Thailand is a manufacturing and export hub for world's automakers, and car production fell 8.8 percent in May from a year earlier while domestic car sales tumbled 18.3 percent, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.

Hard drive output dropped nearly 20 percent in May from a year earlier, according to the ministry on Tuesday, and production of television sets plunged 86 percent.

Wattanapong Sirivadhanahul, senior vice president at S P Ceramic Collection Ltd, a ceramic manufacturer in Lampang, said it is "quite worried" as first-half sales were 25 percent below target, due to weak exports to Europe, its main market.

"We have delayed our production and investments because the current production line is not running at full capacity. This had delayed our decision to hire more workers," he said. (Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)