* Recovery still 'slow and fragile' - c.bank
* May private consumption index +1.3 pct m/m
* May factory output -7.6 pct y/y vs -4.80 pct in Reuters
poll
* Ministry says output can still grow in 2nd half
By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, June 30 Thailand released weak May
factory output data and tepid investment and consumption indexes
that provide fresh indications the junta has not been able to
pull Southeast Asia's second-largest economy out of a rut.
The Industry Ministry said on Tuesday that May output
dropped 7.6 percent from a year earlier, the largest fall since
March 2014. A Reuters poll forecast a 4.8 percent decline.
Over the past two years, Thailand's factory production index
has fallen every month, except in February, on a yearly basis.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) unveiled May numbers that
included a 1.3 percent rise from April for its private
consumption index but a 0.5 percent slip in private investment.
Domestic demand and exports are Thailand's main growth
drivers, and neither has fired well for a long time. Growth was
only 0.9 percent last year, and the central bank has cuts its
2015 forecast to 3.0 percent from 3.8 percent.
In May, economic recovery "continued to be slow and
fragile," the BOT said, adding that merchandise exports
"remained sluggish and private spending softened".
Industrial goods account for over 70 percent of exports, and
the output declines reflect how weak shipments have been.
In 2013 and 2014, exports fell and the Thai National
Shippers' Council said on Tuesday it will be a "miracle" if
there's an increase this year. The central bank expects a third
year of contraction.
MANUFACTURING HUB
Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of the economy,
slipped a fifth straight month in May, and by more than
expected.
Udom Wongviwatchai, a ministry director-general, said
second-half output can be 3-4 percent higher than a year
earlier.
Thailand is a manufacturing and export hub for world's
automakers, and car production fell 8.8 percent in May from a
year earlier while domestic car sales tumbled 18.3 percent,
according to the Federation of Thai Industries.
Hard drive output dropped nearly 20 percent in May from a
year earlier, according to the ministry on Tuesday, and
production of television sets plunged 86 percent.
Wattanapong Sirivadhanahul, senior vice president at S P
Ceramic Collection Ltd, a ceramic manufacturer in Lampang, said
it is "quite worried" as first-half sales were 25 percent below
target, due to weak exports to Europe, its main market.
"We have delayed our production and investments because the
current production line is not running at full capacity. This
had delayed our decision to hire more workers," he said.
