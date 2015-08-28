(Adds detail, quotes, and comments)
* July output -5.3 pct y/y vs -5.75 pct in Reuters poll
* Output of hard drives, TVs, electronics decline
* Ministry says to review its annual forecast next month
* July capacity utilisation at 58.74 pct, June 57.09 pct
By Pairat Temphairojana and Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, Aug 28 Thai factory output fell less
than expected in July on strong growth in the auto sector, but a
fifth month of persistently weak production will be a challenge
for the new economic team tasked with revitalising Thailand's
economy.
With exports and domestic demand sluggish, Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy has failed to emerge from a slowdown in
growth sparked by months of protests that paralysed the
government and ended in the May 2014 coup.
The Industry Ministry said on Friday manufacturing output in
July fell 5.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 5.75
percent drop seen in a Reuters poll.
Much of the manufacturing growth came from the auto sector,
which expanded by 9.6 percent in July from the previous year,
said Udom Wongviwatchai, head of the ministry's industrial
economics office.
"The impact from changing new car models has faded and this
has helped improved the overall production," Udom told a news
conference.
Still, that wasn't enough to compensate for slow domestic
demand, and a 21.79 percent fall in July in output of electrical
appliances and electronics, Udom said.
"The domestic market is still falling due to low consumer
spending...global demand for electrical appliance and
electronics is still falling," he said.
Capacity utilisation in July rose to 58.74 percent from
57.09 percent in June.
In June, annual output tumbled a revised 7.7 percent, its
biggest fall in 15 months. The index has fallen on an annual
basis every month, except February, over the past two years.
A decline in output was expected after exports fell for a
seventh straight month in July.
Thai exports, worth the equivalent of more than 60 percent
of economic output, are expected to fall by 3.5 percent this
year, according to the Finance Ministry. That would be the third
consecutive annual contraction.
The Industry Ministry has kept its forecast for a 3-4
percent increase in factory output this year after a 4.6 percent
drop last year. It plans to review its annual factory output
forecast next month.
Thailand is a regional manufacturing and export hub for
global automakers. Car sales fell 15.8 percent in January-July
from a year earlier, according to the Federation of Thai
Industries, which recently said it would cut its 2015 forecast
for car sales again.
Thailand's economy grew only 0.9 percent last year. The
national planning agency recently cut its 2015 economic growth
forecast to 2.7-3.2 percent from 3.0-4.0 percent after growth
was just 0.4 percent in April-June from the previous three
months.
(Editing by Simon Webb and Jacqueline Wong)