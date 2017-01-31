* Dec factory output +0.54 pct y/y vs +2.50 pct in Reuters poll * Dec capacity utilisation 63.26 pct vs Nov's 66.71 pct * 2017 output seen up 0.5-1.0 pct - ministry (Adds revised 2016 output change and 2017 outlook, in 6th paragraph) BANGKOK, Jan 31 Thailand's industrial output rose for a second straight month in December, boosted by stronger demand for steel, electronics, rubber and jewellery, but the gain was small, suggesting the economic recovery remains fragile. The Industry Ministry said on Tuesday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in December was up 0.54 percent from a year earlier. A Reuters poll forecast a rise of 2.50 percent. In November, output rose a revised 3.88 percent from a year earlier. Industrial goods accounted for around 80 percent of total exports, which rose 6.2 percent in December from a year earlier after November's 10.2 percent jump. Recent improved exports are good news for the trade-dependent economy, which has struggled to grow in the face of weak global and domestic demand. Shipments are worth about two-thirds of Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP). The ministry revised full-year 2016 output to an 0.5 percent rise from the 0.44 percent originally posted. It expects output to grow 0.5-1.0 percent this year, an official told reporters. Capacity utilisation fell to 63.26 percent in December from November's 66.71 percent. Last week, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told Reuters that the central bank was sticking to its forecasts for flat exports this year and GDP growth of 3.2 percent, the same as in 2016. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July % change y/y +0.54 +3.88* -0.02 +1.13 +3.18 -4.99 % change m/m -3.61 +2.13* -0.89 +1.29 +3.38 -5.47 *revised from +3.81 pct on-year **revised from +2.07 pct on-month (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by)