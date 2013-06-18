BANGKOK, June 18 Thailand has selected four
winners for water management projects worth around 290 billion
Thai baht ($9.5 billion) aimed at preventing a repeat of
devastating floods in late 2011.
The flooding cut Thailand's economic growth to just 0.1
percent in 2011 but the water projects and other infrastructure
work are expected to drive the economy in the next few years.
"Contracts are expected to be signed in August or
September," government spokesman Teerat Ratanasevi told
reporters after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The government had managed to push prices down by a combined
6.1 billion baht from the original offers, he said, without
breaking down where the savings came.
Korea Water Resources Corporation will get two
contracts worth a total of 163 billion baht for floodway
construction.
A consortium led by Italian-Thai Development Pcl won
five of the nine contracts with a bid of 109 billion baht.
The Summit SUT Joint Venture that groups unlisted Thai
contractors won one contract worth 13.9 billion baht. It will
manage city planning and land use in 17 river basins throughout
Thailand.
A consortium led by Thai company Loxley won one
contract for data storage and warning systems worth 3.9 billion
baht.
($1= 30.74 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pairat Temphairojana;
Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould and Richard
Borsuk)