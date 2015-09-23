(Adds detail, comment from developer LPN)
BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thailand expects to finalise
measures in two weeks to help the property sector, the finance
minister said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to help
developers facing sluggish sales as economic growth falters.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is struggling to
regain traction after the military seized power in May 2014 to
end political unrest, as exports and consumption have remained
weak.
The main problem for the property sector is banks are
cautious about lending, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong
told reporters.
"Many people want to buy houses but the economy is not good
so commercial banks' lending rules are stricter," he said.
The ministry is working out details, which will be finalised
in two weeks and it "will try to announce them quickly", Apisak
said.
One measure would be for the government to provide loans via
its housing bank to home buyers who can not get mortgage loans
from commercial banks, he said.
The ministry also expects to finalise property tax this
year, Apisak said, without elaborating.
Opas Sripayak, managing director of condominium developer
LPN Development Pcl, said the government's property
measures would help boost demand but added: "The government will
need to spell out measures clearly so that buyers can make
decisions".
LPN plans to launch only six projects this year compared
with a target of 10-12 projects, Opas said.
In its latest efforts to lift the economy, the junta this
month announced stimulus packages worth 342 billion baht ($9.47
billion), including soft loans, to help small firms and rural
areas.
The finance ministry expects the economy to grow 3 percent
this year after growth of just 0.9 percent last year.
($1 = 36.1300 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Manunphattr
Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Robert
Birsel)