BANGKOK Feb 24 Thailand's policy interest rate is already low and any rate cut may do little to encourage more borrowing for economic activities, a deputy central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Monetary policy has been accommodative and "the current rate level is fairly low already," Deputy Bank of Thailand Governor Paiboon Kittisrikangwan told reporters.

The central bank has kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 2 percent since March 2014 and most analysts expect no policy change in coming months. It next reviews monetary policy on March 11.

