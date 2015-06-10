* Committee votes 7-0 to hold policy rate at 1.50 pct
* Says baht movement 'more conducive' to recovery
* Says monetary stance will remain 'accommodative'
* Key rate had been cut at last two meetings
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, June 10 Thailand's central bank on
Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate steady after two
surprise cuts, saying that the economy is "projected to improve
gradually".
In the first case of unanimity since September, the Monetary
Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-0 to leave the one-day repurchase
rate at 1.50 percent.
Nineteen of 22 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted no
change while the other three saw a 25 basis point cut.
In the year since the military took control of Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy, Thailand has been unable to
overcome stubbornly weak domestic consumption and slow demand
for the country's exports, and the economy has stumbled.
Economists said that Wednesday's hold doesn't necessarily
mean the rate won't be cut again later.
"It is too soon to call the end of the easing cycle as the
economy is still in the fragile state," said Krystal Tan,
economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.
"Once there's further details that show the economy
struggling to gain any momentum, that would probably bring rate
cuts back on the agenda possibly even in the third quarter if
the data doesn't show much improvements in the coming months."
she said.
Economic growth was just 0.9 percent in 2014, and forecasts
for this year have been trimmed.
TWO SURPRISE RATE CUTS
A central bank statement after Wednesday's meeting said the
baht's direction "has become more conducive to the economic
recovery".
The baht has weakened following surprising rate
cuts in March and April, plus other measures aimed at holding
the currency down. On Wednesday, the baht was about 33.67 to the
dollar. It has weakened about 1.8 percent against the dollar
since the end of April.
Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said last week no further
monetary easing was needed as the two cuts were sufficient and
the interest rate was already Southeast Asia's lowest.
Exports from Thailand's trade-dependent economy struggled
long before the junta took charge, falling both in 2013 and
2014. The central bank warned again they could contract again
this year.
Consumer confidence hit an 11-month low in May, with
spending curbed by record-high household debt and doubts about
economic recovery.
Thailand's leading consumer product conglomerate Saha Group
expects no sales growth this year due to the weak economy and
said it would like a weaker baht to boost exports.
