(Adds details, market reaction, economists' comment)

* Central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 3.00 pct, as expected

* Says rate cut reflects flood impact, increased global risks

* Says 2011 GDP growth to be lower than 1.8 pct seen previously

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Jan 25 The Bank of Thailand cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.00 percent on Wednesday, as expected, saying the impact of flooding last year had been worse than expected and global economic risks had grown.

The recovery from the floods that struck industry from last October was likely to be a drawn-out process, it said, and manufacturing was only expected to return to normal by the third quarter of this year.

"Inflationary pressure declined, reflecting a more prolonged recovery in domestic demand and a slowdown in commodity prices in line with weakening global demand," the Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement.

"Nonetheless, the boost to economic activity from reconstruction spending and various government stimulus measures could exert some upward pressure on inflation going forward." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For text of Wednesday's statement For analyst reaction For Thai rate timeline

Graphic on rate changes: link.reuters.com/seb36s For Asian central bank stories Factbox on Thai floods and economy ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The central bank said interest rates were not on a downward trend despite this cut and one in November, suggesting the stimulus might be temporary and could be pulled back if the economy picked up.

The trend in interest rates from now on is hard to predict.

Government wage and spending policies, including work on infrastructure after the floods, should support economic growth and might keep inflation relatively high.

But business confidence may take a while to fully recover from the floods and overseas economies are likely to be lacklustre.

That uncertain outlook was reflected in a Reuters quarterly poll on Jan. 19. Some economists forecast the policy rate would rise to 3.75 percent by December but others felt it would go in the other direction and stand at 2.00 percent. The median forecast was 3.00 percent.

WILD CARD

"Europe's debt crisis is still a wild card and no one can really say whether it will hit Asia hard and when ... Inflation is another major risk, which will add pressure to growth in the next period," said Kevalin Wanpichayasuk, an economist at Kasikorn Research Center.

The central bank said economic growth in 2011 would be lower than the 1.8 percent it predicted in November as the impact of the flooding had been larger than expected. It said it would review its 4.8 percent forecast for 2012 next week.

The central bank had raised its policy rate nine times since July 2010 to fight inflation until pausing in October and then cutting in November to help Southeast Asia's second-largest economy cope with the flooding at a time of global uncertainty.

The floods devastated farmland and forced seven big industrial estates to shut in October. Many plants are still closed so factory output and therefore exports will probably remain weak for a few months yet.

On top of the domestic problems, the export-dependent economy is also under threat from the global slowdown, which has prompted policymakers elsewhere in Asia to loosen policy.

The Philippines cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on Jan. 19, its first reduction since July 2009..

All but one of 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to cut its benchmark rate, the one-day repurchase rate, by a quarter of a point. .

The baht was little changed at 31.52 per dollar after the rate decision. The five-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at 3.13 percent bid, as before the rate cut.

The stock market index was down 0.22 percent at the midsession break when the decision was announced and slid a little further after. It was down 0.66 percent at 0922 GMT. (Editing by Alan Raybould)