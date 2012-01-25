(Adds details, market reaction, economists' comment)
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Jan 25 The Bank of Thailand cut
its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.00 percent on
Wednesday, as expected, saying the impact of flooding last year
had been worse than expected and global economic risks had
grown.
The recovery from the floods that struck industry from last
October was likely to be a drawn-out process, it said, and
manufacturing was only expected to return to normal by the third
quarter of this year.
"Inflationary pressure declined, reflecting a more prolonged
recovery in domestic demand and a slowdown in commodity prices
in line with weakening global demand," the Monetary Policy
Committee said in a statement.
"Nonetheless, the boost to economic activity from
reconstruction spending and various government stimulus measures
could exert some upward pressure on inflation going forward."
The central bank said interest rates were not on a downward
trend despite this cut and one in November, suggesting the
stimulus might be temporary and could be pulled back if the
economy picked up.
The trend in interest rates from now on is hard to predict.
Government wage and spending policies, including work on
infrastructure after the floods, should support economic growth
and might keep inflation relatively high.
But business confidence may take a while to fully recover
from the floods and overseas economies are likely to be
lacklustre.
That uncertain outlook was reflected in a Reuters quarterly
poll on Jan. 19. Some economists forecast the policy
rate would rise to 3.75 percent by December but others felt it
would go in the other direction and stand at 2.00 percent. The
median forecast was 3.00 percent.
WILD CARD
"Europe's debt crisis is still a wild card and no one can
really say whether it will hit Asia hard and when ... Inflation
is another major risk, which will add pressure to growth in the
next period," said Kevalin Wanpichayasuk, an economist at
Kasikorn Research Center.
The central bank said economic growth in 2011 would be lower
than the 1.8 percent it predicted in November as the impact of
the flooding had been larger than expected. It said it would
review its 4.8 percent forecast for 2012 next week.
The central bank had raised its policy rate nine times since
July 2010 to fight inflation until pausing in October and then
cutting in November to help Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy cope with the flooding at a time of global uncertainty.
The floods devastated farmland and forced seven big
industrial estates to shut in October. Many plants are still
closed so factory output and therefore exports will probably
remain weak for a few months yet.
On top of the domestic problems, the export-dependent
economy is also under threat from the global slowdown, which has
prompted policymakers elsewhere in Asia to loosen policy.
The Philippines cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on
Jan. 19, its first reduction since July 2009..
All but one of 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected
the central bank to cut its benchmark rate, the one-day
repurchase rate, by a quarter of a point.
The baht was little changed at 31.52 per dollar
after the rate decision. The five-year bond yield was
down 2 basis points at 3.13 percent bid, as before the rate cut.
The stock market index was down 0.22 percent at the
midsession break when the decision was announced and slid a
little further after. It was down 0.66 percent at 0922 GMT.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)