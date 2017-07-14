Thai c.bank assistant gov says monetary policy needs to stay accommodative

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy has to remain accommodative as inflation may not return to the target band until late this year or early next year, a central banker said on Friday.

"Accommodative monetary policy is still needed as inflation is not back in the target band yet," Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Jaturong Jantarangs told a news conference.

The central bank targets headline inflation in a range of 1-4 percent, but annual headline consumer prices fell for a second month in June.

The central bank has left its policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, near record lows, since April 2015. Most analysts expect no policy change throughout 2017. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes)