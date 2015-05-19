* Anti-graft drive slows slows government spending
* Junta cracks whip to get bureaucrats spending
* Growth could slow further if govt spends below budget
By Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, May 19 A year after toppling a
big-spending government, the Thai junta's war on corruption has
made civil servants fearful of spending the amounts needed to
jolt Southeast Asia's second largest economy out of a rut.
The export-dependent economy is suffering as its top trade
partner China grows at its slowest pace in 25 years. Domestic
consumption is also hobbled as Thai households are saddled with
record-high debt.
That has put the onus on government spending to drive
growth. But the needed investment spending remains slow due to
bureaucrats fear of taking decisions, because of the campaign
against graft.
"We need to review things many times before signing them
off, nobody wants to take a risk," one civil engineer working
for the government in the northern province of Udon Thani told
Reuters.
"The generals want to know everything and want things to be
done quickly but their regulations are tough," the engineer
said, requesting anonymity due to sensitivity over sounding
critical of the government.
"If there is anything wrong, we will be in jail."
Thailand downgraded its economic forecasts on Monday by 0.5
percentage points to 3.0 to 4.0 percent for the year, but the
country's central bank governor told Reuters on Friday that even
3 percent expansion in 2015 would be "a challenge."
If spending falls short, the country is likely to see growth
targets slashed further, economists say.
Government investment spending was also needed to boost
confidence and encourage more private investment, said Bank of
Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul. But the drive to clean
up government has had unintentional consequences, he said.
"Civil servants are a bit tense with this anti-corruption
mechanism," Prasarn said.
By April 24, nearly seven months into the fiscal year, the
government had spent just 35.3 percent of its 450 billion baht
($13.49 billion) investment budget, Budget Bureau data shows.
That compares with October-April's 40.6 percent a year
earlier, when the previous civilian government had been
paralysed for months as protests shut down state offices. The
coup had aimed to get both the government and the economy moving
again.
The junta has warned senior officials of penalties for
failing to meet spending targets, has demanded progress reports
every 15 days, and has halved the time it takes to process an
online auction for a government supply contract.
But after investment spending jumped more than 10 percentage
points in March, it slowed to just 4 percentage points in April
1-24.
The sharp fall in oil prices, while a boon to an economy
dependent on energy imports, also slowed spending as suppliers
were asked to revise contracts to reflect lower energy costs.
"It took months to negotiate with contractors then," said
Manas Jamveha, head of the Comptroller General's Department,
whose team is tasked with chasing slow-spending officials.
The central bank made two interest rate cuts in March and
April to help counter the economic malaise. It also liberalised
capital flows to help temper the impact of a strong baht on
exports. But that alone was insufficient, ANZ said in a research
note on Monday.
"Risk of economic growth slippage is high if planned fiscal
spending and investments do not materialise," ANZ said.
($1 = 33.36 baht)
(Additioanl reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Simon Webb and Simon Cameron-Moore)