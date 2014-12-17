BANGKOK Dec 17 The number of tourists arriving in Thailand rose for the second straight month in November, up 2.53 percent from last year, when political tensions began, suggesting the country's pivotal industry continues to recover from the unrest.

Tourism, which accounts for about 10 percent of the Thai economy, suffered its biggest fall in tourist numbers in June this year. The military took power on May 22 in a bid to restore stability and confidence.

Overall foreign tourist numbers were about 2.44 million in November, Department of Tourism data showed. That compared with 2.18 million in October.

In the first 11 months of 2014, tourist arrivals still dropped 8.61 percent on the year, to 21.94 million.

The country expects around 25 million tourist arrivals for this year and 29 million next year, Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul has said.

In 2013, there were 26.5 million arrivals.

Thailand is still under martial law after the coup and several countries have kept in place travel warnings on the country. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)