BANGKOK Dec 17 The number of tourists arriving
in Thailand rose for the second straight month in November, up
2.53 percent from last year, when political tensions began,
suggesting the country's pivotal industry continues to recover
from the unrest.
Tourism, which accounts for about 10 percent of the Thai
economy, suffered its biggest fall in tourist numbers in June
this year. The military took power on May 22 in a bid to restore
stability and confidence.
Overall foreign tourist numbers were about 2.44 million in
November, Department of Tourism data showed. That compared with
2.18 million in October.
In the first 11 months of 2014, tourist arrivals still
dropped 8.61 percent on the year, to 21.94 million.
The country expects around 25 million tourist arrivals for
this year and 29 million next year, Tourism Minister Kobkarn
Wattanavrangkul has said.
In 2013, there were 26.5 million arrivals.
Thailand is still under martial law after the coup and
several countries have kept in place travel warnings on the
country.
