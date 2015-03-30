BANGKOK, March 30 The number of tourists
arriving in Thailand rose for the fifth straight month in
February, up 29.6 percent from a year earlier, continuing to
recover after an army coup last May ended months of political
unrest.
Foreign tourist numbers were 2.69 million in February and
arrivals are exacted to be robust for the rest of the year,
Krisada Chinavicharana, director general of the Finance
Ministry's Fiscal Policy Office, told a briefing on Monday.
In the first 13 days of March, the number of foreign
tourists jumped 27.6 percent from a year earlier to about 1.1
million, he added.
In January, tourist arrivals rose 16.3 percent from a year
earlier to 2.65 million, according to the Department of Tourism.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon;
Editing by Alan Raybould)