* Thai tourism revenue to grow 9 pct in 2016
* Focus on ASEAN and domestic market this year - tourism
minister
* Q1 2016 visitors up 8.7 pct - tourism council
(Adds Q1 2016 tourism forecasts, quote, bullets)
By Pracha Hariraksapitak and Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK, Jan 11 Thai tourism revenue is forecast
to grow nearly 9 percent to touch 2.4 trillion baht ($66.12
billion) this year, the tourism minister said on Monday, on the
back of increased focus on visitors from the ASEAN region and
domestic travellers.
The revenue forecast is higher than the earlier projection
of 2.3 trillion baht for this year, and up from last year's 2.21
trillion baht.
Tourism accounts for about 10 percent of the country's GDP
and has been one of the few bright spots for Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy which has struggled since a 2014 coup by
the military.
"We will focus on domestic and ASEAN markets. We will need
to work out ways for visitors to stay here longer and spend
more," Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul told reporters,
referring to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian
Nations.
Kobkarn said Thailand would add new tourist attractions,
increase flights and organise more conventions this year to
boost numbers.
The central bank has forecast the economy will grow 3.5
percent in 2016, down from its earlier estimate of a 3.7
percent, but expects the economy to continue recovering due to
government stimulus measures and tourism.
"Tourism is considered the only engine that is still driving
the economy right now," Ittirit Kinglek, president of the
Tourism Council of Thailand, told reporters.
The central bank expects zero export growth this year partly
due to a slowdown in China's economy.
"We have to find ways to make tourism revenue exceed our
target to make up for exports that will be largely affected this
year due to the global economic conditions," Deputy Prime
Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters.
Somkid said the Board of Investment of Thailand, a state
investment agency, would focus on attracting private investment
in domestic tourism this year.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said it expects revenue of
1.56 trillion baht from international arrivals this year, an 8.3
percent increase from 2015.
The tourism ministry says it expects 32 million visitors
this year, a record high, up from 29.88 million last year.
The tourism council said in a statement that it expects 8.53
million visitors in Q1, up 8.7 percent from the same period last
year, mainly due to an increase in visitors from Southeast Asia.
Tourists from Europe will fall 11 percent in Q1, compared to
the same period of last year, the council said, due to a lagging
European economy, while visitors from China will increase 11.75
percent to 2.24 million.
($1 = 36.3 baht)
(Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Kim Coghill and Biju
Dwarakanath)