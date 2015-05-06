BANGKOK May 6 The number of tourists arriving
in Thailand rose for the seventh straight month in April,
increasing 18.3 percent from a year earlier and offering a
much-needed boost to the flagging economy.
Foreign tourist numbers were 2.28 million in April, with
visitors mostly from China and Malaysia, Yongyuth Mayalarp, a
government spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday.
April tourism revenue totalled 104.1 billion baht ($3.13
billion), a 21.9 percent increase from a year before, he added.
Tourism in Thailand has been steadily recovering since the
army seized power last May to end months of political unrest.
($1 = 33.2500 baht)
