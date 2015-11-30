(Adds details, c.bank comments)
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Nov 30 Thai private investment rose
again in October, according to the central bank, indicating the
economy is making a little headway though exports and domestic
demand remain weak.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) said on Monday the economy
continues to recover at a "gradual pace", but made clear that
gains remain small.
"The economic recovery is still slow, not broad-based and
quite fragile," Roong Mallikamas, a senior central bank
official, told reporters.
Although a coup 18 months ago ended prolonged political
turmoil, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is still
finding its footing as exports have long been soft and high
household debt has crimped domestic demand. Growth was 0.9
percent last year.
The BOT's index for private consumption, which makes up half
of the economy, slipped 0.1 percent in October from the previous
month, while investment increased 1.0 percent, the central bank
said on Monday.
It was the fourth straight month the investment index rose.
In October, the BOT said, public spending "continued to be
disbursed well" while private consumption on necessary goods and
services such as telecommunication and transportation increased.
However, it added, overall durable consumption remained low
"in line with low farm income, elevated household debt, and
cautious credit extension by financial institutions after the
deterioration of credit quality."
In July-September, the economy grew 1.0 percent from the
previous three months and 2.9 percent from a year earlier. The
current quarter should benefit from economic stimulus.
HURT BY TEPID DEMAND
The BOT has forecast economic growth of 2.7 percent for 2015
and 3.7 percent next year. But Deputy Governor Paiboon
Kittisrikangwan said last week those projections might be cut as
risks increased. New BOT estimates are due on Dec. 25.
Tepid global demand, especially from China, and structural
problems at home are hurting exports and manufacturing.
Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of GDP, contracted
for a 10th straight month in October and will fall a third year
in 2015. The BOT has forecast a 5 percent decline, which would
be the deepest drop in six years. It expects shipments to rise
1.2 percent next year.
The National Shippers' Council has predicted 2 percent
export growth next year but chairman Nopporn Thepsitthar on
Monday said he's "worried" the target can't be reached.
October industrial output fell more than expected on weak
electronics output despite a recovery in car production.
Thailand is a regional production hub for the world's top
automakers and a major maker of hard drives.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)