* Nov consumption index +0.7 pct m/m, investment +0.8 pct - c.bank

* Consumption pushed up by temporary factor - c.bank

* Economy recovered at "gradual pace" - c.bank

By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, Dec 30 Thai private consumption and investment in November picked up but exports shrank again, central bank data showed on Wednesday, suggesting Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is still struggling to grow.

Improved spending was boosted in part by consumers rushing to beat a vehicle sales tax to come into effect on Jan. 1 rather than a real improvement in domestic demand.

"Private consumption picked up on the back of a temporary acceleration in car purchases before vehicle excise tax increases come into effect at the beginning of 2016," the central bank said in a statement.

Excluding the car factor, new investments were limited to some sectors, and investments in the manufacturing sector remained weak due to large excess capacity, it added.

The central bank said the economy in November "recovered at a gradual pace", still weighed down by weak exports, which tumbled 6.6 percent that month from a year earlier.

Although a coup 19 months ago ended prolonged political turmoil, the economy has yet to get back on a firm track as soft global demand has curbed shipments while high household debt and low farm prices have restrained consumption. Growth was 0.9 percent last year.

The BOT's index for private consumption, which makes up half of the economy, rose 0.7 percent in November from the previous month, while investment increased 0.8 percent, a fifth straight month of gains.

The BOT said spending on durable goods remained low and car sales were expected to slow slightly at the start of 2016, but some economists were optimistic about the trickle down effects from public spending.

"We believe public investment will trigger consumption and private investment next year," said Sarun Sunansathaporn, senior economist for Bank of Ayudhaya, noting there would be more clarity on infrastructure projects in the pipeline.

The government plans some 20 infrastructure projects worth nearly 1.8 trillion baht ($50 billion) before 2018.

In July-September, the economy grew 1.0 percent from the previous three months and 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

The BOT last week nudged its 2015 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent but cut its 2016 estimate to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent. It expected zero export growth next year and a 5.5 percent contraction this year, a third straight year of decline. Exports are worth over 60 percent of GDP.

The BOT has left its policy rate steady at 1.50 percent, near a record low, since two surprise cuts in March and April. It next reviews policy on Feb. 3, and most economists expect no change for now. ($1 = 36.0 baht) (Additional reporting Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)