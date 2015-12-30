(Adds detail, economists' comments)
By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, Dec 30 Thai private consumption and
investment in November picked up but exports shrank again,
central bank data showed on Wednesday, suggesting Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy is still struggling to grow.
Improved spending was boosted in part by consumers rushing
to beat a vehicle sales tax to come into effect on Jan. 1 rather
than a real improvement in domestic demand.
"Private consumption picked up on the back of a temporary
acceleration in car purchases before vehicle excise tax
increases come into effect at the beginning of 2016," the
central bank said in a statement.
Excluding the car factor, new investments were limited to
some sectors, and investments in the manufacturing sector
remained weak due to large excess capacity, it added.
The central bank said the economy in November "recovered at
a gradual pace", still weighed down by weak exports, which
tumbled 6.6 percent that month from a year earlier.
Although a coup 19 months ago ended prolonged political
turmoil, the economy has yet to get back on a firm track as soft
global demand has curbed shipments while high household debt and
low farm prices have restrained consumption. Growth was 0.9
percent last year.
The BOT's index for private consumption, which makes up half
of the economy, rose 0.7 percent in November from the previous
month, while investment increased 0.8 percent, a fifth straight
month of gains.
The BOT said spending on durable goods remained low and car
sales were expected to slow slightly at the start of 2016, but
some economists were optimistic about the trickle down effects
from public spending.
"We believe public investment will trigger consumption and
private investment next year," said Sarun Sunansathaporn, senior
economist for Bank of Ayudhaya, noting there would be more
clarity on infrastructure projects in the pipeline.
The government plans some 20 infrastructure projects worth
nearly 1.8 trillion baht ($50 billion) before 2018.
In July-September, the economy grew 1.0 percent from the
previous three months and 2.9 percent from a year earlier.
The BOT last week nudged its 2015 economic growth forecast
to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent but cut its 2016 estimate to 3.5
percent from 3.7 percent. It expected zero export growth next
year and a 5.5 percent contraction this year, a third straight
year of decline. Exports are worth over 60 percent of GDP.
The BOT has left its policy rate steady at 1.50
percent, near a record low, since two surprise cuts in March and
April. It next reviews policy on Feb. 3, and most economists
expect no change for now.
($1 = 36.0 baht)
