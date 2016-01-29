(Adds detail, comments)
* Dec consumption index +0.7 pct m/m, investment +0.3 pct -
* Dec exports -9.09 pct y/y
* Economic recovery was "not broad-based" - c.bank
* Dec factory output +1.33 pct y/y - industry ministry
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Jan 29 Thailand's December private
consumption and investment rose but exports tumbled again,
according to central bank data published on Friday, showing the
economy is still making little headway after 20 months of
military rule.
The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) index for private consumption,
which makes up half of the economy, gained 0.7 percent in
December from November, while investment climbed 0.3 percent.
Private consumption was lifted by an acceleration in car
purchases prior to a hike in the vehicle excise tax starting
this month, as well as year-end tax deductions for shoppers.
In the final quarter of 2015, overall economic activity
"continued to recover at a gradual pace", the BOT said in a
statement.
"As economic recovery was not broad-based, overall private
investment stayed at a low level," the central bank added.
The junta seized power in May 2014 to end months of
political unrest, but has struggled to revive the economy. Soft
global demand has crimped shipments, while high household debt
and low farm prices have curbed consumption. Growth was at 0.9
percent last year.
Kelvin Chen, owner of a factory in Chonburi making processed
paper mostly for auto parts and textiles, said business was
tough.
"Our sales and production have fallen by 30 percent since
2014 as the economy and exports are not running," he said. "Our
clients can't sell our goods because of no orders. Some of our
clients have moved to Vietnam and I've never heard back from
them since."
Last month, the central bank cut its 2016 economic growth
estimate to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent, with flat exports. It
predicted 2015 growth at 2.8 percent. Official 2015 gross
domestic product data is due on Feb. 15.
BOT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told Reuters last week
that Thailand had no need to cut the policy rate,
now at 1.50 percent, as fiscal spending was supporting growth.
The central bank next reviews policy on Feb. 3
($1 = 35.82 baht)
