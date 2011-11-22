* Oct exports +0.3 pct y/y vs +10.0 pct in Reuters poll

* Oct imports +21.5 pct y/y vs +29.0 pct in Reuters poll

* Exports to Japan +4.2 pct y/y in Oct vs +14.6 pct in Sept

* Exports seen down 15 pct in Q4 y/y - ministry

BANGKOK, Nov 22 Thai customs-cleared trade data from the Commerce Ministry.

(Percentage change from a year earlier; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Month Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Exports Pct +0.3 +19.1 +31.1 +38.3 +16.8 +17.6 +24.6 +30.9 ($ bln)17.19 21.51 21.57 21.52 21.07 19.47 17.56 21.26 Imports Pct +21.5 +41.9 +44.0 +13.5 +26.1 +33.8 +27.9 +28.4 ($ bln)18.20 21.27 22.77 18.72 19.81 19.19 18.36 19.47 Trade Balance ($ bln)-1.01 +0.24 -1.20 +2.80 +1.27 +0.28 -0.80 +1.79

BACKGROUND

- Thailand's worst floods in 50 years damaged farmland and forced seven big industrial estate to close in October, affecting the car and electronics sectors in particular. Thailand is the biggest auto producer in Southeast Asia, the world's number two maker of hard disk drives and the biggest rice exporter.

- Although some flood-hit factories are back at work, it may still take weeks for some firms to resume output so supply chain disruption will continue.

- Exports are equivalent to more than 60 percent of GDP -- industrial goods account for about 65 percent of shipments and agricultural ones about 15-17 percent.

- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the output loss could reach 200 billion baht ($6.5 billion). . The Commerce Ministry expects exports to fall 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

- Economists expect the central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate at the next policy review on Nov. 30 from 3.50 percent to help flood-hit businesses.

- The central bank left the rate steady at its previous meeting last month after raising it nine times, by 0.25 basis points, since July 2010 from 1.25 percent to tame inflation.

($1=31.0 baht)

