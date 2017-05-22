* April exports +8.5 pct y/y vs +11.3 pct in Reuters poll * April imports +13.4 pct y/y vs +17.0 pct seen in poll * Aril trade surplus $0.06 bln vs $0.3 bln surplus in poll * Jan-April exports +5.7 pct y/y, imports +14.5 pct y/y BANGKOK, May 22 Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose for a second month in April, though less than expected, but the government is still confident of achieving its export target for the year. Exports rose 8.5 percent in April from a year earlier after March's 9.2 percent jump, commerce ministry data showed on Monday. A Reuters poll expected an annual rise of 11.3 percent in April. In January-April, exports rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier, the highest annual growth rate in six year, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, an official at the Commerce Ministry, said at a briefing. That makes the ministry confident of hitting its 5 percent export growth this year, she said. Shipments, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, rose a modest 0.45 percent in 2016, the first annual gain in four years, according to the ministry. Imports in April rose 13.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with the forecast of a 17.0 percent increase and March's 19.3 percent jump. The April trade numbers produced a trade surplus of only $0.06 billion, compared with a poll forecast of $0.3 billion and a $1.62 billion surplus in March. Many of the materials Thailand imports are assembled into completed goods and shipped out again. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Apr Mar Feb Jan Exports (pct y/y) 8.5 9.2 -2.8 8.8 ($bln) 16.86 20.89 18.47 17.10 Imports (pct y/y) 13.4 19.3 20.4 5.17 ($bln) 16.81 19.27 16.86 16.27 Trade balance ($bln) 0.06 1.62 1.61 0.83 ($1 = 34.35 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)