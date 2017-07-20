Thai June exports up 11.7 pct y/y, beat forecast

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose for a fourth straight month in June, beating expectations, due to stronger demand from major markets, suggesting the trade-dependent economy was gaining momentum. Exports rose 11.7 percent in June from a year earlier after May's 12.7 percent rise, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday. A Reuters poll expected an annual rise of 7.85 percent in May. Exports of computers and parts rose 18.9 percent in June from a year earlier, while shipments of cars, car parts and accessories declined 2.5 percent. In January-June, exports rose 7.8 percent from a year earlier, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, an official at the Commerce Ministry, said at a briefing. Exports, worth about two-thirds of Thailand's economic output, are just recovering after years of weakness. The ministry has forecast exports will rise 5 percent this year after a 0.5 percent gain last year, the first annual growth in four years. Imports in June increased 13.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with the forecast of a 11.2 percent increase. Thailand had a trade surplus of $1.92 billion in June, compared with a poll forecast of $1.32 billion surplus. Many of the materials Thailand imports are assembled into completed goods and shipped out again. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): June May Apr Mar Exports (pct y/y) 11.7 12.7 8.0 9.0 ($bln) 20.28 19.94 16.86 20.89 Imports (pct y/y) 13.7 18.3 13.3 19.2 ($bln) 18.37 19.00 16.81 19.27 Trade balance ($bln) 1.92 0.94 0.06 1.62 ($1 = 33.63 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)