(Adds comment, detail)
* Jan exports -8.91 pct y/y vs -7.1 pct in Reuters poll
* Fall in Jan exports is the biggest y/y since Nov 2011
* Jan imports -12.37 pct y/y vs -9.75 pct in poll
* One economist expects rate cut in March
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Feb 25 Thailand's exports contracted
more than expected in January, showing the trade-dependent
economy is still struggling in the face of sluggish global
demand and China's slowdown.
Although a coup in May 2014 ended months of street protests
in Bangkok, the governing junta has been unable to overcome
stubbornly weak exports and low domestic demand.
Thai exports, equal to more than 60 percent of economic
output, tumbled 8.91 percent in January from a year earlier, the
Commerce Ministry said on Thursday. A Reuters poll projected a
drop of 7.1 percent.
The decline was the 13th straight month and the biggest for
any month since November 2011, when severe flooding closed
thousands of factories.
"It's clear that the global economy is worse than expected
and this will have an impact on Thailand's economic recovery,"
said Charnon Boonnuch, senior economist at Tisco Securities.
Exports may shrink for the fourth year running in 2016 and
the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will need to cut interest rates at
its March 23 meeting, he added.
But Tim Leelahaphan, an economist at Maybank Kim Eng, said
domestic demand was improving so Thailand had no rush to act.
"If we rush for a rate cut, we may waste our bullet. The two
rate cuts last year were to help support exports but we haven't
seen them improving," he said.
The BOT has left its benchmark rate unchanged
at 1.50 percent since April 2014 following two surprise cuts.
The rate reached a record low of 1.25 percent during the global
financial crisis.
In 2015, shipments fell 5.78 percent, the biggest annual
pace of decline in six years.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded by 2.8
percent last year, up from 0.8 percent in 2014, but its recovery
remains fragile.
In December, the central bank predicted 2016 economic growth
of 3.5 percent, with flat exports. It will offer new projections
on March 31.
"It's just one month of bad exports and we are sticking to
our target of 5 percent (export growth) this year," Deputy
Commerce Minister Suvit Maesincee told a briefing.
In January, exports to China, Thailand's second biggest
market after the United States, dropped 6.1 percent from a year
earlier, while those to Europe declined 2.4 percent.
Shipments to the United States dropped 8.5 percent last
month and exports to Japan tumbled 10.1 percent.
Imports slipped 12.37 percent in January on the year, led by
a 41 percent fall in fuel and a 15 percent drop in raw
materials. Many imported items are parts to be assembled into
finished goods and shipped out.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon;
Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Eric
Meijer)