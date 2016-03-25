(Adds comments, details)
* Feb exports +10.27 pct y/y vs -7.65 pct in Reuters poll
* Rise in exports y/y is first one since December 2014
* Feb imports -16.82 pct y/y vs -8.60 pct in poll
* Gold exports surge eight times from Jan level
* 'Normal' exports were 2 pct down y/y
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, March 25 Thailand reported that exports
grew in February for the first time in 14 months, thanks to two
unusual items - helicopters and an eight-fold increase from a
month earlier for gold shipments.
In February, customs-cleared exports rose 10.27 percent from
a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday. A Reuters
poll projected a drop of 7.65 percent following January's
decline of 8.91 percent.
Imports plunged 16.82 percent, nearly double the slide seen
in a Reuters poll and an indication that exports - traditionally
a growth driver in Thailand - remain weak, in spite of the
reported February rise. Many imported items are parts assembled
into finished goods and shipped out.
Pushing up February exports, in the government data, were
helicopters and vehicles for military drills ($683 million) and
gold of $1.89 billion, compared with $237 million in January.
Those two items accounted for nearly 14 percent of total exports
of $18.99 billion.
Deputy Commerce Minister Suvit Maesincee said that when
helicopters/vehicles and gold are excluded, "normal trade
(exports) was down 2 percent" from a year earlier.
Pimonwan Mahujchariyawong, an economist with Kasikorn
Research Center, said the data reflects one-off gains.
"Exports may contract for another 2-3 months before turning
positive in the second half when commodity prices should start
to recover," she said.
SLUGGISH DOMESTIC DEMAND
Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of Thai output, have
long been weak, one reason why Thailand's military junta has
struggled to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy
after taking power in May 2014. Domestic demand, another growth
driver, has also been sluggish
On Monday, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said
preliminary data showed exports rose 10 percent in February from
a year earlier, due mainly to gold shipments.
Exports have contracted the past three years, with shipments
in 2015 down 5.78 percent, the biggest annual pace of fall in
six years.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) expects another contraction this
year, a factor in its cutting its 2016 economic growth forecast
on Wednesday to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent. The central bank
said exports would shrink 2 percent, rather than be flat.
In February, exports to China fell 7.6 percent from a year
earlier, while those to Europe rose 4.1 percent.
Shipments to the United States were up 0.3 percent last
month and exports to Japan, which the ministry said was where
the helicopters went, surged 34.8 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)