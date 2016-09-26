BANGKOK, Sept 26 Thailand's customs-cleared
exports in August unexpectedly rose for the first time in five
months, with demand from key markets mostly higher, Commerce
Ministry data showed on Monday.
August' s exports were helped by exceptionally strong auto
shipments as some $370 million of car exports in July were
recorded in August, so there are doubts the gain will be
sustained as global demand remains tepid.
Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, have declined each year for the past
three years.
In the January-August period, exports dropped 1.2 percent
year-on-year, and the ministry on Monday forecast exports will
be flat or fall up to 1 percent this year.
The central bank has predicted shipments will contract 2.5
percent this year.
Following are details from the Commerce Ministry:
(percent change on year unless stated)
DATA Aug July June
Total exports (% y/y) 6.54 -6.38 -0.1
($bln) 18.83 17.05 18.15
KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)
Industrial goods 9.0 -3.1 3.1
Overall electronics 3.7 0.5 2.1
Hard disk drives 6.6 3.1 0.2
Overall vehicles/parts 35.7 -17.3 21.9
Cars/car parts 40.4 -22.9 26.6
Electrical appliance 5.5 -8.1 -2.5
Plastic -1.3 -11.2 -9.9
Gold -45.6 457.1 365.0
Agricultural products -4.1 -18.6 -7.9
Rice 3.0 7.5 -0.2
Rubber -25.5 -24.4 -23.2
Tapioca -17.0 2.2 -36.3
Food 8.7 -4.4 1.0
KEY MARKETS (% y/y)
China 4.4 -13.5 -11.9
% share 11.5 10.3 9.4
United States 14.9 0.0 4.7
% share 11.9 12.1 11.8
Japan 5.7 -8.5 -3.8
% share 9.0 9.2 9.3
EU 11.8 -11.7 0.9
% share 9.7 9.1 9.4
ASEAN 2.6 -6.0 -16.9
% share 24.5 25.0 22.8
Exports of key industrial products accounted for 80.6
percent of total shipments in August, and agricultural goods
were 13.9 percent.
Among industrial products, 15.4 percent were classified as
overall electronics and another 18.1 percent were overall
vehicles and parts.
($1 = 34.65 baht)
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)