BANGKOK, Oct 26 Thailand's customs-cleared exports in September unexpectedly rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier after a surprise increase in August as demand from major markets improved, Commerce Ministry data showed on Wednesday. Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, have declined each year for the past three years. In the January-September period, exports fell 0.7 percent year-on-year, and the ministry said on Wednesday that shipments might not decline this year. The Bank of Thailand has predicted exports will fall 2.5 percent this year, but deputy governor Mathee Supapongse told Reuters on Tuesday shipments may perform better than forecast. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA Sept Aug July Total exports (% y/y) 3.43 6.54 -6.38 ($bln) 19.46 18.83 17.05 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods 4.2 9.0 -3.1 Overall electronics 6.8 3.7 0.5 Hard disk drives 11.5 6.6 3.1 Overall vehicles/parts 2.4 35.7 -17.3 Cars/car parts -1.4 40.4 -22.9 Electrical appliance 7.3 5.5 -8.1 Plastic -4.1 -1.3 -11.2 Gold -13.2 -45.6 457.1 Agricultural products 1.9 -4.1 -18.6 Rice 6.4 3.0 7.5 Rubber -12.1 -25.5 -24.4 Tapioca 4.1 -17.0 2.2 Food 13.3 8.7 -4.4 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China 7.7 4.4 -13.5 % share 11.5 11.5 10.3 United States 6.6 14.9 0.0 % share 11.5 11.9 12.1 Japan 5.5 5.7 -8.5 % share 9.0 9.0 9.2 EU 9.1 11.8 -11.7 % share 9.1 9.7 9.1 ASEAN 3.2 2.6 -6.0 % share 24.6 24.5 25.0 Exports of key industrial products accounted for 81.1 percent of total shipments in September, and agricultural goods were 13.9 percent. Among industrial products, 15.9 percent were classified as overall electronics and another 15.4 percent were overall vehicles and parts. ($1 = 35.0 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by)