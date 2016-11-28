BANGKOK, Nov 28 Thailand's customs-cleared exports in October fell from a year earlier after two months of gains, as some demand from major markets decreased, Commerce Ministry data showed on Monday. Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, have contracted each year for the past three years. In the January-October period, exports fell 1 percent year-on-year, the ministry said on Monday. Last week, the state planning agency predicted exports would be flat this year, rather than fall 1.9 percent as earlier projected. It forecast exports would rise 2.4 percent next year. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA Oct Sept Aug Total exports (% y/y) -4.22 3.43 6.54 ($bln) 17.78 19.46 18.83 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods -2.7 4.2 9.0 Overall electronics -4.1 6.8 3.7 Hard disk drives -7.7 11.5 6.6 Overall vehicles/parts -2.0 2.4 35.7 Cars/car parts -5.8 -1.4 40.4 Electrical appliance -3.0 7.3 5.5 Plastic -3.1 -4.1 -1.3 Gold -40.0 -13.2 -45.6 Agricultural products -8.1 1.9 -4.1 Rice -24.4 6.4 3.0 Rubber -5.0 -12.1 -25.5 Tapioca -22.9 4.1 -17.0 Food 7.8 13.3 8.7 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China 4.4 7.7 4.4 % share 12.7 11.5 11.5 United States -4.7 6.6 14.9 % share 11.7 11.5 11.9 Japan 8.9 5.5 5.7 % share 10 9.0 9.0 EU -9.2 9.1 11.8 % share 8.7 9.1 9.7 ASEAN -0.5 3.2 2.6 % share 26.5 24.6 24.5 Exports of key industrial products accounted for 79.6 percent of total shipments in October, and agricultural goods were 14.8 percent. Among industrial products, 16.1 percent were classified as overall electronics and another 14.8 percent were overall vehicles and parts. ($1 = 35.61 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Editing by Sunil Nair)