BANGKOK Nov 1 State-owned Electricity
Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) said on Friday it
planned to raise at least 10 billion baht ($321 million) by
listing an infrastructure fund to help finance construction of
new power plants and transmission lines.
EGAT, the country's largest power producer with installed
capacity of 15,00 megawatts, will transfer revenue and future
cash flow of a major power plant to the 15-25 year fund,
Governor Soonchai Kumnoonsate told reporters.
The power firm appointed Siam Commercial Bank, the
country's third largest lender by assets, as financial adviser
for the launch of the fund.
"We hope the highest amount to be raised should be around
15-17 billion baht, but it depends on the result of the
investors roadshow," Soonchai said, adding the initial public
offering of the fund should be in the second or third quarter of
2014.
The state power firm aims to spend about 400 billion baht
during 2014-2018 to build new power plants and upgrade
transmission networks, he said.
With assets of more than $16 billion, EGAT is the sole power
buyer, which purchases electricity from private power firms and
neighbouring countries. It also owns and operates a high voltage
transmission network covering all parts of the country.
EGAT is among several Thai firms that raises money through
such funds, and BTS Group earlier this year raised
$2.13 billion via the initial public offering of a
similar-styled infrastructure fund. The success of that IPO has
encouraged other firms to tap equity capital markets.
In 2006, EGAT planned to raise up to $855 million from an
equity sale as part of a partial privatisation, but the share
sale was scrapped on the eve of its IPO after protests by a
coalition of anti-privatisation groups.
($1 = 31.1250 Thai baht)
