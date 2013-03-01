By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, March 1
BANGKOK, March 1 For years, Thailand's turbulent
and sometimes violent politics have had a familiar narrative:
the poor in the country's rural northern and eastern regions at
polarising odds with the royalist establishment in the bright
lights of Bangkok.
That looks set to change in an election on Sunday which for
the first time in nearly a decade could drive the middle-class
establishment party, the Democrats, out of power in Bangkok and
usher in a party favoured by the working poor.
Such an upset could accelerate urban infrastructure by
aligning the Bangkok and national governments under the same
political party, making it more likely the cash-strapped city's
projects can tap Thailand's federal largesse at a time when the
economy, Southeast Asia's second biggest, has begun to boom.
It would also carry enormous symbolic resonance in a city
paralysed by protests in 2010 by the red-shirted, rural and
urban poor supporters of former prime minister Thaksin
Shinawatra who coalesced around a message of injustice in a
country with one of Asia's widest rich-poor disparities.
After weeks of campaigning on hot-button issues such as
tidying up Bangkok's chronically congested streets, charismatic
former police-general Pongsapat Pongcharoen of Thaksin's ruling
Puea Thai Party appears poised to become governor, according to
recent opinion polls.
"Voters are very aware of the limitations of the governor
job. They know we can't solve congestion without cooperation
from central government," Pongsapat told Reuters at a campaign
stop in Phra Khanong, a middle-class suburb where he basked in a
rock-star reception.
As he waded through a crowd, supporters threw roses and
snapped pictures with him. Some hung garlands around his neck.
"We want change," said Ratchada Suwankiri, 57, an office
worker. "He's a new face with the prime minister on his side
that can bring about that change."
The Democrats, Thailand's oldest political party, have swept
the last three elections in Bangkok, winning more than 45
percent of the 2009 vote. Puea Thai and its former incarnation,
the Thai Rak Thai, have never won a Bangkok election.
A TRIUMPH FOR THAKSIN
If Puea Thai wins on Sunday, it would be yet another triumph
for Thaksin, the graft-convicted telecoms tycoon who remains a
political force from his self-exiled home in Dubai. His sister,
Yingluck Shinawatra, is prime minister.
Her landslide election win in 2011 has brought relative
political stability and sharpened the behind-the-scenes
influence of Thaksin.
Some believe a win by her party in Bangkok will cement that,
strengthening her hand in governing the country of 60 million
people and making it harder for her rivals in the military and
royalist establishment to oust her, as they did her brother in a
2006 coup.
Pongsapat, a former deputy national police chief and
secretary-general of the National Narcotics Control Board, has
generated much of the same populist fervour that helped Yingluck
and Thaksin win national elections.
He has promised free public transport, a crackdown on
illegal drugs and the brisk development of southern Bangkok into
a commercial hub. He has campaigned on a slogan of "seamless
coordination" between the city and central government.
Democrat Party candidate and incumbent governor Sukhumbhand
Paribatra, a member of the royal family and a former deputy
foreign minister, has campaigned on middle- and upper-class
aspirations: more parks, art centres, libraries and wi-fi
hotspots. His slogan is "Love Bangkok, make Bangkok a metropolis
for all."
The election is the first big test for his party in Bangkok
since the 2010 crackdown by then-Democrat Prime Minister Abhisit
Vejjajiva on the red-shirted protesters in which more than 90
people, most of them civilians, were killed. Many felt the
government response was too strong. Abhisit faces murder charges
for ordering the crackdown.
Polls show Puea Thai leading by up to a 16.7 percent margin.
"BIG MONEY"
Whoever wins inherits what some view as a poisoned chalice.
Home to more than 9 million people, Bangkok is a mishmash of
dizzying skyscrapers and colossal shopping malls jammed up
against residential apartment buildings and homes. Zoning laws
are either poorly enforced or non-existent.
Crowded streets are blighted by unregulated sidewalk
vendors, swarming motorbikes and tangles of overhead electricity
lines which Pongsapat has vowed to bury underground. Corruption
is rife -- from minor bribes to dubious urban procurement deals.
Traffic is a motorist's nightmare. Bangkok's 7.5 million
registered cars overwhelm roads designed for 1.4 million,
according to a report by the Department of Urban and Regional
Planning at Chulalongkorn University. About 1.3 million new cars
are expected to hit Thailand's roads this year.
Fixing that is almost impossible on the Bangkok Metropolitan
Administration's shoestring annual budget of 58 billion baht ($2
billion), say economists. That's less than half of the budget
for the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, a similarly sized city.
New York City, slightly smaller at 8.2 million people, had a $66
billion budget in 2012.
"The reality is city hall has very little say. The decision
makers are the government along with the private sector," said
Kampon Adireksombat, senior economist at TISCO Securities in
Bangkok.
"If the city governor and the government are from the same
political party, the government is more likely to back the
projects suggested by the city."
Voters are taking notice. "I used to vote for the Democrats
but I'm switching to Puea Thai. The government will throw big
money at city hall, it's the only way problems get solved around
here," said Boonchan Saengchai, 33, a tea shop owner.
(Editing by Jason Szep and Robert Birsel)