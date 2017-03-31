UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.
"An official announcement is expected within July, and auctions in December," energy minister General Anantaporn Kanjanarat told reporters.
The Erawan gas concession, operated by Chevron Corp, and the Bongkot gas concession, operated by state-backed PTTEP Exploration and Production PCL, will expire in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
They have a combined production of 2.2 billion cubic feet per day, or 76 percent of output in the Gulf of Thailand.
The minister's comment comes after the country's military-appointed parliament approved an amendment to a petroleum law on Thursday which will give companies more options for exploration and production operations.
Currently, oil and gas companies must get a concession to operate in a Thai field.
The approved amendment will add the option of striking production sharing agreements (PSA) or service contracts. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.