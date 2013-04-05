* Energy-saving efforts help avert power blackout
* Friday peak demand at 24,955 MW, 1,700 MW lower than
expected
* Risk remains when businesses back to normal
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, April 5 Thailand's peak electricity use
was much lower than expected on Friday, offsetting a fall in
output caused by a cut in gas supply from Myanmar, although the
government said power use may rise next week and industry
fretted about long-term supply.
Demand was held back as some factories shut and as
temperatures in Bangkok only hit 39.1 Celsius (102.4
Fahrenheit), lower than the forecast 40C. This is the hottest
time of the year in the Thai capital but 37C or 38C is more
common.
Still, the government warned power use may rise to
near-record levels next week and, as imports of natural gas from
Myanmar fall, that raises the risk of power cuts.
"We have to save energy intensively on April 9-10, while
state agencies are working to make sure we have enough power
supplies to serve demand. This is an emergency issue," Energy
Minister Pongsak Raktapongpaisal told a news conference.
About 15 percent of Thailand's electricity output was
affected from midday (0500 GMT) on Friday by maintenance at a
Myanmar field that cut supplies of gas used to fuel power
plants.
The maintenance shutdown continues until April 14 but demand
should be lower over the weekend and on Monday, April 8, a
public holiday.
The Thai government persuaded nearly 100 large factories to
stop operations or cut production on Friday to save energy, and
had also asked the public to make less use of air conditioners.
A Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp halted three
plants and top Thai industrial conglomerate Siam Cement
agreed to adjust production to reduce power use by 20 percent.
Friday's domestic demand peaked at 24,955 MW, lower than the
original estimate of a record high 26,600 MW. Power use rose as
high as 26,430 MW on March 28.
Payungsak Chartsutipol, chairman of the Federation of Thai
Industries, said the private sector will continue to support the
government's energy saving plans, but voiced concerns about a
possible shortage of power in the long term.
"A similar crisis like this may happen again in the future.
This is a warning alarm for us to speed up plans to diversify
fuel sources," Payungsak said.
The Yadana gas field in Myanmar will be shut down for
maintenance from April 5 to 14. The field, operated by France's
Total, needs additional maintenance this year because
of problems with rigs.
During the maintenance period, Myanmar will stop supplying
natural gas from Yadana but also from the nearby Yetagun field.
Gas from the two fields has to be mixed together for export to
Thailand to make it suitable for use in Thai power plants.
The shutdown will lead to a drop in gas supply of 1.1
billion cubic feet per day, which will affect power output at
six power plants with a capacity of 4,100 megawatts, data from
the state generator shows.
Three of the six plants, including Ratchaburi Electricity
Generating Co, have shifted to run on bunker oil and
diesel, while Thailand is seeking additional power supplies from
hydroelectric plants in Laos as well as from Malaysia.
