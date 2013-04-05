* Energy-saving efforts help avert power blackout

* Friday peak demand at 24,955 MW, 1,700 MW lower than expected

* Risk remains when businesses back to normal (Recasts with lower power use, adds minister and private sector comments)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, April 5 Thailand's peak electricity use was much lower than expected on Friday, offsetting a fall in output caused by a cut in gas supply from Myanmar, although the government said power use may rise next week and industry fretted about long-term supply.

Demand was held back as some factories shut and as temperatures in Bangkok only hit 39.1 Celsius (102.4 Fahrenheit), lower than the forecast 40C. This is the hottest time of the year in the Thai capital but 37C or 38C is more common.

Still, the government warned power use may rise to near-record levels next week and, as imports of natural gas from Myanmar fall, that raises the risk of power cuts.

"We have to save energy intensively on April 9-10, while state agencies are working to make sure we have enough power supplies to serve demand. This is an emergency issue," Energy Minister Pongsak Raktapongpaisal told a news conference.

About 15 percent of Thailand's electricity output was affected from midday (0500 GMT) on Friday by maintenance at a Myanmar field that cut supplies of gas used to fuel power plants.

The maintenance shutdown continues until April 14 but demand should be lower over the weekend and on Monday, April 8, a public holiday.

The Thai government persuaded nearly 100 large factories to stop operations or cut production on Friday to save energy, and had also asked the public to make less use of air conditioners.

A Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp halted three plants and top Thai industrial conglomerate Siam Cement agreed to adjust production to reduce power use by 20 percent.

Friday's domestic demand peaked at 24,955 MW, lower than the original estimate of a record high 26,600 MW. Power use rose as high as 26,430 MW on March 28.

Payungsak Chartsutipol, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said the private sector will continue to support the government's energy saving plans, but voiced concerns about a possible shortage of power in the long term.

"A similar crisis like this may happen again in the future. This is a warning alarm for us to speed up plans to diversify fuel sources," Payungsak said.

The Yadana gas field in Myanmar will be shut down for maintenance from April 5 to 14. The field, operated by France's Total, needs additional maintenance this year because of problems with rigs.

During the maintenance period, Myanmar will stop supplying natural gas from Yadana but also from the nearby Yetagun field. Gas from the two fields has to be mixed together for export to Thailand to make it suitable for use in Thai power plants.

The shutdown will lead to a drop in gas supply of 1.1 billion cubic feet per day, which will affect power output at six power plants with a capacity of 4,100 megawatts, data from the state generator shows.

Three of the six plants, including Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Co, have shifted to run on bunker oil and diesel, while Thailand is seeking additional power supplies from hydroelectric plants in Laos as well as from Malaysia. (Additional reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Alan Raybould and Michael Urquhart)