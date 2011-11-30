BANGKOK Nov 30 Thailand will halt sales
of 91-octane gasoline from October 2012 in a bid to reduce its
imports of crude and support the domestic renewable biofuel
industry, the country's energy minister said on Wednesday.
"This plan will not only create greater opportunity for our
farmers who grow biofuel crops, but also help restore the
environment as well," Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters.
He said the cancellation of the 91-octane gasoline would
boost demand for ethanol by 19 million to 21 million litres per
month, or around 800,000 litres a day.
Thailand's domestic ethanol consumption stood at 1.5 million
litres per day, while total production capacity was at 3.0
million litres per day.
Ethanol producers had to switch to export more ethanol in
the past few months to survive in the face of a sharp fall in
domestic demand after the government policy of removing levies
on gasoline prices encouraged motorists to switch back to pure
91-octane gasoline.
The country has exported 60 million litres of ethanol so far
this year, up from 45 million litres shipped for the whole of
2010, to major buyers such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the
Philippines and China, the Thai Ethanol Manufacturing
Association said.
Pichai also said the government was still on track to
promote the use of renewable green energy, aiming at boosting
the proportion of renewable energy to 25 percent within a
decade, up from 6 percent now.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Apornrath
Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)