BANGKOK, Feb 16 Thailand has extended the bid
deadline for oil and gas concessions by a month after
politicians and activists criticised the contract terms, the
country's energy policy committee said on Monday.
Around 100 people gathered at government house in Bangkok to
submit a petition calling for the suspension of the bidding
round. They want the military government to ensure that Thailand
gets a bigger cut of profits from the concessions.
Thailand's junta, which seized power in May, wants to boost
domestic supplies to reduce the country's dependence on
expensive energy imports.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters on Monday a
delay was needed to build a broader consensus on the contract
terms.
The bid deadline would be extended to Mar. 16 from Feb. 18,
Kurujit Nakornthap, deputy permanent secretary of the energy
ministry, told reporters.
The government will hold a public hearing on the concessions
on Feb. 20, said Puangthip Silpasart, director general of the
Energy Ministry's mineral fuels department.
Several senior politicians, including former Prime Minister
Abhisit Vejjajiva, as well as academics and activists, sent a
letter to Prayuth last week calling for a review of the auction
due to concerns about transparency and revenue.
"If the auction is done hurriedly, it may cause damage to
the country," said Kamolpan Cheewapansri, energy reform activist
and leader of the petition group on Monday.
Critics would like to see the concession model, in which the
government receives taxes and royalties, changed to a production
sharing contract akin to those offered by other Southeast Asian
countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Thailand's cut of pretax profits from the concessions is
around 67 percent compared with the Southeast Asian regional
average of 74 percent, said Adrian Pooh, upstream analyst for
Southeast Asia at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
The auction has attracted the interest of several
international companies including the Thai units of China
National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Japan's Mitsui,
according to Thailand's Energy Ministry.
The government has offered six offshore blocks in the Gulf
of Thailand, and 23 onshore blocks, in Thailand's first energy
bidding round since 2007.
The blocks hold reserves estimated at between 1 trillion and
5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 20 million to 50 million
barrels of crude, the ministry says.
The auction was initially planned for 2011, but was delayed
due to floods that year and then a political crisis from late
2013.
($1 = 32.59 Baht)
