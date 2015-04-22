BANGKOK, April 22 Thailand's largest animal feed
and meat producer, Charoen Pokphand Foods, said on
Wednesday it expects no impact on sales and operations from a
European Commission warning to Thailand for failing to crack
down on illegal fishing.
Most of CPF's seafood supply was farmed rather than caught
at sea, limiting its exposure to European Union censure, the
company said in a statement.
An increase in E.U. import tariffs on shrimp shipments from
Thailand had more of an impact on CPF's operations, the company
said. Those tariffs are unrelated to the warning on illegal
fishing.
