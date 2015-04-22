BANGKOK, April 22 Thailand's agriculture
minister said on Wednesday he had confidence in measures
designed to combat illegal fishing after the European Union gave
the country six months to clean up its act.
Thailand, the world's third-largest seafood exporter, was
issued a "yellow card" and risks an embargo on its fish exports
in October unless it cracks down on illegal fishing.
The European Commission, the executive body of the European
Union, put Thailand on formal notice on Tuesday for not taking
sufficient measures in the fight illegal fishing.
It has been given six months to "implement a corrective
tailor-made action plan".
Thailand's agriculture ministry has announced a six-point
plan to combat illegal fishing including plans to use vessel
monitoring systems, a satellite-based system that allows
organizations to monitor the position, time, course and speed of
fishing boats.
"We are confident that we will be able to implement the
various policies of the ministry and can create understanding
with our fisheries brothers and sisters," Agriculture Minister
Petipong Pungbun Na Ayudhya said at a press conference.
Thailand's largest animal feed and meat producer Charoen
Pokphand Foods said on Wednesday it expects no impact
on sales and operations after the warning.
Thailand's fishing industry employs over 300,000 people,
many of them illegal migrant workers from neighbouring countries
who are often subject to ill-treatment.
The industry's reputation has been tarnished by instances of
human trafficking to meet manpower demand, forced labour and
violence.
Thailand shipped nearly $700 million of fish products to the
EU in 2014, accounting for nearly 3 percent of total EU fish
imports.
"Thailand is deeply disappointed at the EU's decision," the
Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The EU had chosen to ignore Thailand's efforts over the past
six months to address the issues, the ministry said, which was a
"source of grave discouragement".
The EU imported 145,907 tonnes of fish products worth 642
million euros ($688.55 million) from Thailand last year,
according to the commission.
($1 = 0.9324 euros)
