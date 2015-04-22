(Adds comment from Thai Union Frozen)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, April 22 Thailand's agriculture
minister said on Wednesday he had confidence in measures
designed to combat illegal fishing after the European Union gave
the country six months to clean up its act.
Thailand, the world's third-largest seafood exporter, was
issued a "yellow card" and risks an embargo on its fish exports
in October unless it cracks down on illegal fishing.
The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, put
Thailand on formal notice on Tuesday for not taking sufficient
measures in the fight illegal fishing.
Thailand's agriculture ministry has announced a six-point
plan to combat illegal fishing, including plans to use vessel
monitoring systems, a satellite-based system that allows
organizations to monitor the position, time, course and speed of
fishing boats.
"We are confident that we will be able to implement the
various policies of the ministry and can create understanding
with our fisheries brothers and sisters," Agriculture Minister
Petipong Pungbun Na Ayudhya said at a press conference.
Thailand's largest animal feed and meat producer, Charoen
Pokphand Foods, said on Wednesday it expected no impact
on sales and operations after the warning.
Poj Aramwattanont, president of the Thai Frozen Foods
Association, said the formal warning had hurt "Thailand's image
and reputation".
The export value of Thai fishery products fell 13.2 percent
in dollar terms to $63.3 million in January, according to the
association. In 2014, exports dropped 5.12 percent to $3.2
billion.
Thai Union Frozen said it expected no impact on
operations following the EU warning.
"TUF sources less than 4 percent of its raw materials from
Thai fishing fleets ... mostly we use foreign boats," Sasinan
Allmand, a spokeswoman for Thai Union Frozen, told Reuters,
adding that the company's shrimp is sourced from farms.
Thailand's fishing industry employs more than 300,000
people, many of them illegal migrant workers from neighbouring
countries who are often subject to ill-treatment.
The industry's reputation has been tarnished by instances of
human trafficking to meet manpower demand, forced labour and
violence.
Thailand shipped nearly $700 million of fish products to the
EU in 2014, accounting for nearly 3 percent of total EU fish
imports.
"Thailand is deeply disappointed at the EU's decision," the
Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The EU had chosen to ignore Thailand's efforts over the past
six months to address the issues, the ministry said, which was a
"source of grave discouragement".
($1 = 0.9324 euros)
(Additional reporting by Manuphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by
Simon Webb and Nick Macfie)