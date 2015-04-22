(Adds comment from Thai Union Frozen)

By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, April 22 Thailand's agriculture minister said on Wednesday he had confidence in measures designed to combat illegal fishing after the European Union gave the country six months to clean up its act.

Thailand, the world's third-largest seafood exporter, was issued a "yellow card" and risks an embargo on its fish exports in October unless it cracks down on illegal fishing.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, put Thailand on formal notice on Tuesday for not taking sufficient measures in the fight illegal fishing.

Thailand's agriculture ministry has announced a six-point plan to combat illegal fishing, including plans to use vessel monitoring systems, a satellite-based system that allows organizations to monitor the position, time, course and speed of fishing boats.

"We are confident that we will be able to implement the various policies of the ministry and can create understanding with our fisheries brothers and sisters," Agriculture Minister Petipong Pungbun Na Ayudhya said at a press conference.

Thailand's largest animal feed and meat producer, Charoen Pokphand Foods, said on Wednesday it expected no impact on sales and operations after the warning.

Poj Aramwattanont, president of the Thai Frozen Foods Association, said the formal warning had hurt "Thailand's image and reputation".

The export value of Thai fishery products fell 13.2 percent in dollar terms to $63.3 million in January, according to the association. In 2014, exports dropped 5.12 percent to $3.2 billion.

Thai Union Frozen said it expected no impact on operations following the EU warning.

"TUF sources less than 4 percent of its raw materials from Thai fishing fleets ... mostly we use foreign boats," Sasinan Allmand, a spokeswoman for Thai Union Frozen, told Reuters, adding that the company's shrimp is sourced from farms.

Thailand's fishing industry employs more than 300,000 people, many of them illegal migrant workers from neighbouring countries who are often subject to ill-treatment.

The industry's reputation has been tarnished by instances of human trafficking to meet manpower demand, forced labour and violence.

Thailand shipped nearly $700 million of fish products to the EU in 2014, accounting for nearly 3 percent of total EU fish imports.

"Thailand is deeply disappointed at the EU's decision," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The EU had chosen to ignore Thailand's efforts over the past six months to address the issues, the ministry said, which was a "source of grave discouragement". ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Additional reporting by Manuphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Simon Webb and Nick Macfie)