By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| MAHACHAI, Thailand, April 23
MAHACHAI, Thailand, April 23 Thai fisherman
Wanlop Kuemfan says a year ago he would have had double the
catch being offloaded at Mahachai, a bustling port town
southwest of Bangkok, but it has been a tough year for the
fishing industry and he fears it is about to get worse.
Thailand's lucrative fishing sector has been tarnished by a
barrage of negative publicity, ranging from allegations of
overfishing to rights abuses of the thousands of migrant workers
who crew its fleet.
Now, the world's third-largest seafood exporter is rushing
to beat the clock after the European Union gave the country six
months to clamp down on illegal fishing.
Fishermen, ship owners and a senior trade body official all
told Reuters the Thai industry would struggle to clean up its
act by October, running the risk of an EU embargo on its fish
exports if it does not crack down on "pirate" fishing.
At the Thalay Thai seafood market in Mahachai, where around
20 percent of produce ends up in the international market,
Wiriya Sirichaiekawat, vice-chairman of the National Fisheries
Association of Thailand, said he was sceptical Thailand could
register thousands of undocumented fishing boats in time.
"There are 2,000 boats in Thailand that have incorrect
licenses," he said. "It will be difficult for the government to
get the boats registered within six months."
The EU on Tuesday identified Thailand as a "non-cooperating"
country due to poor monitoring and control of its fleet and the
trade of fish and seafood from other countries into Thailand.
That had led to unregulated fishing catch finding its way on to
the EU market, the European Commission said.
Thailand's annual exports to the EU are estimated to be
worth between 575 million euros and 730 million euros ($620-$785
million).
RED TAPE
Agriculture Minister Petipong Pungbun Na Ayudhya said on
Wednesday he had confidence in measures designed to reverse
Thailand's shortcomings, including a vessel monitoring system.
But red tape will be one of the biggest challenges if
Thailand wants to meet the EU's deadline, said Wiriya. Educating
fishermen about best practices is another.
"There's too much paperwork to register a boat and to obtain
a fishing licence," said Wiriya. "We are recommending that the
government has a centre in every province along the coast to
minimise time wastage."
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thailand would need to
overhaul existing systems to fix the problems.
"We will undo the entire existing system in order to meet
international standards," said Prayuth.
Thailand's fishing industry is already reeling from the
effects of a crackdown on illegal fishing by Indonesia, which
has caused disruption to its seafood supply chain since last
year.
That, coupled with a labour shortage in the industry means
some Thai fishermen feel they have no option but to employ
illegal workers from neighbouring countries including Cambodia
and Myanmar said fisherman Wanlop, as he inspected workers
offloading bucketloads of inky squid, blue crabs and fish.
"Foreign workers now demand more than the national minimum
wage of 300 baht ($9) a day prompting some ship owners to turn
to illegal labour," he said.
"Others just don't want to work in the industry at all
because of media reports of exploitation on Thai fishing boats."
($1 = 32.4200 baht)
($1 = 0.9328 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Editing by
Simon Webb and Alex Richardson)