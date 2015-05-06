BANGKOK May 6 Thailand has made significant
headway in the fight against illegal fishing, Deputy Prime
Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said on Wednesday, following a
decision by the European Union last month to give the country
six months to drastically clean up its fishing industry.
The world's third-largest seafood exporter was issued a
"yellow card" by the EU and risks an embargo on its fish exports
in October unless it cracks down on illegal fishing.
Thailand's annual exports to the EU are estimated to be
worth between 575 million euros and 730 million euros ($645-$820
million).
Pridiyathorn said major weaknesses identified by the EU have
been resolved, including the registration of thousands of
undocumented fishing vessels.
"Every organisation has solved the important problems
including boat registration and installation of vessel
monitoring and traceability systems, in order to decipher where
the fish comes from, what it is, which waters it was caught from
and what the vessel names are," said Pridiyathorn.
A high percentage of the Thai fishing fleet is unregistered
and outside government control. Thailand's fishing sector also
employs thousands of migrant workers from neighbouring countries
including Cambodia and Myanmar.
Some are trafficked into the country illegally.
An EU source in Thailand, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity, said the EU's decision did not take into account the
use of illegal migrant labour on Thai fishing boats.
"This is about illegal fishing vessels and fishing practices
and what is known as illegal, unreported and unregulated
fishing," she said.
Some Thai fishermen told Reuters last month that they were
sceptical the country could clean up its act in
time..
Pridiyathorn admitted that Thailand was having difficulty
checking historical fishing data.
"What we are having trouble with is checking records
retroactively because this involves checking not only in
Thailand but also with other, neighbouring countries."
An EU delegation is due to visit Thailand next week to
discuss progress and action plans with the Thai government.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Alex Richardson)