BANGKOK, April 22 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL
(TUF), the world's largest canned tuna producer, said
on Wednesday it saw no impact on its operations from a European
Commission warning to Thailand for failing to crack down on
illegal fishing.
TUF gets less than 4 percent of its seafood supply from
Thai-flagged fishing vessels, company spokeswoman Sasinan
Allmand said.
Its tuna supply is mostly imported from foreign fishing
fleet, while shrimp supply is farmed, Allmand said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)