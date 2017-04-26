BANGKOK, April 26 Police in Thailand on Wednesday said they would discuss how to speed up taking down "inappropriate online content" after a man broadcast himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in a live video on Facebook.

Two videos, which were available for nearly 24 hours before the were taken down, show the man hanging his daughter from a building on the southern Thai island of Phuket before he turned off the camera and killed himself.

"In the future we will discuss inappropriate online content, whether on Facebook or YouTube or Instagram, and how we can speed up taking this content down," deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phatanacharoen told reporters at a news conference.

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy said it contacted Facebook on Tuesday afternoon about removing the videos. They were taken down at around 5 p.m. in Bangkok on Tuesday, nearly a day after they had been uploaded.

