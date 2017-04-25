By Patpicha Tanakasempipat
BANGKOK, April 25 A Thai man filmed himself
killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on
Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.
People could access the videos of the child's murder on her
father's Facebook page for roughly 24 hours, until they were
taken down around 5 p.m. in Bangkok (1000 GMT) on Tuesday, or
about a day after being uploaded.
Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored
violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting
of the fatal shooting of an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio was
visible for two hours before being taken down.
The harrowing footage from Thailand shows Wuttisan Wongtalay
tying a rope to his daughter's neck before dropping her from the
rooftop of a deserted building in the Thai seaside town of
Phuket.
Wuttisan's suicide was not broadcast but his lifeless body
was found beside his daughter, said Jullaus Suvannin, the police
officer in charge of the case.
"He was having paranoia about his wife leaving him and not
loving him," Jullaus told Reuters.
Reuters was unable to contact the mother of the dead child.
Calls to her mobile number went unanswered. Television images
showed her weeping and holding the dead baby.
A regional Facebook representative in Singapore was not
immediately available to comment.
After the company faced a backlash for showing the video of
the Cleveland killing, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said
Facebook would do all it could to prevent such content in the
future.
Thai netizens voiced outrage about the clips showing the
child's killing.
"This is the most evil clip I've seen in my life," said one
user, Avada Teeraponkoon. "I couldn't stand it for more than one
second."
"How can he watch his own child stop breathing?" said
another, Rujirek Polglang. "He should have just died alone."
The killing was the first in Thailand known to be broadcast
on the social networking site, said Thai deputy police spokesman
Kissana Phathanacharoen.
"It could be influenced by behavior from abroad, most
recently in Cleveland," Kissana told Reuters.
Before they were taken down, the first video had drawn
112,000 views by mid-afternoon on Tuesday, while the second
video showed 258,000 views.
(Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Amy
Sawitta Lefevre and Clarence Fernandez)