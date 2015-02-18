BANGKOK Feb 18 Thailand's health ministry has
urged people to stop lighting joss sticks and placing them near
ritual offerings of food during Chinese New Year, warning that
consuming the food could cause cancer.
Joss or incense sticks are burnt by the faithful during
religious rituals in Asia, and are common in the run-up to the
Lunar New Year, which begins on Thursday.
The public health minister said on Wednesday the consumption
of food exposed to incense ash could lead to heavy metal
poisoning, but he stopped short of banning the tradition.
"We are trying to cut the risk to worshippers by issuing
guidelines to make people aware that lighting joss sticks and
paper during the Chinese New Year could have serious health
effects," Rajata Rajatanavin told Reuters.
The Lunar New Year is not a holiday in Thailand, but many
ethnic Chinese, who make up about 15 percent of the country's 67
million population, take time off to be with family.
Many Buddhists believe that the incense from joss sticks
serves as an aid to prayer and helps worshippers commune with
deities and departed souls.
But Rajata said a ministry study found that incense smoke
contained carcinogens such as butadiene and benzene.
Hatthai Dechatrakul, the daughter of Chinese immigrants,
said the custom of burning joss sticks could disappear anyway.
"Aunties and grandmothers burn incense, young people not so
much," said the 58-year-old, lighting a joss stick at the Wat
Mangkon Kamalawat temple in the heart of Bangkok's Chinatown.
"They are less and less tied to tradition."
Rajata said he wanted people to put out joss sticks after
they use them.
"It cuts the risk to their health and also helps avoid
fires," he said.
(Additional reporting by Athit Perawongmetha; Editing by Tony
Tharakan and Robert Birsel)