BANGKOK Nov 5 Thais releasing paper lanterns
skyward to usher in good luck have been warned by police: anyone
found releasing them near an airport could face the death
penalty.
This week's annual Loy Krathong festival - which is
sometimes translated as "to float a basket" festival - is seen
as a time to reflect and ask for forgiveness from the goddess of
water. Many Thais believe it is a time to literally 'float away'
bad luck.
Families gather near lakes, rivers and canals around the
country to float rafts decorated with candles, incense and
flowers. Celebrated at the end of the so-called "rainy season",
it also marks the end of the main rice harvest season.
Some festival-goers also believe that flying floating
lanterns during the festival will help to get rid of bad luck.
But past incidents involving floating lanterns impacting air
travel and causing delays have resulted in police threatening to
invoke the ultimate penalty.
"Releasing paper lanterns near airports can be very
dangerous to the safety of aircraft and it is a criminal
offence," Police Major General Amnuay Nimmano told Reuters.
"Those who violate the law will be dealt with accordingly
and could face life in prison or the dealth penalty."
Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways say they have adjusted
their flight schedules and cancelled some flights to avoid any
potential danger from floating lanterns.
