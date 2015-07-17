LONDON, July 17 Thailand will maintain loose
monetary and fiscal policies in order to support the flagging
economy, with a likely increase in next year's budget deficit,
finance minister Sommai Phasee said on Friday.
"Going forward the government will maintain accommodative
fiscal and monetary policy," Sommai said, speaking to investors
at an event organised by Asia House in London.
"This coming year, we are voting for 2016 budget ... and
deficit will be 2.9 percent of GDP. I am thinking that next year
we may have to increase the deficit to maybe reach over 3.5
percent."
The military junta that seized power last year is struggling
to revive the economy after it grew just 0.9 percent in 2014 due
to sluggish exports and domestic demand.
This year growth is also being hit by drought and the
economy is not expected to grow more than 3 percent.
Sommai said that projection was being supported by a rebound
in private consumption and tourism.
