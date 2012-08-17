BANGKOK Aug 17 Four people died and at least 11
were injured in a fire early on Friday in a bar on the island of
Phuket, police said, adding to recent incidents that have
tarnished the reputation of one of Thailand's premier tourist
destinations.
The dead included two women and one man but police said the
bodies were too badly burnt to identify. Four French nationals
were among the injured, one of them seriously ill in hospital.
The Tiger Pub on Patong beach, which also houses a
discotheque, was reported to be close to collapse after the
fire, which broke out shortly before 4 a.m. (2100 GMT on
Thursday).
"It was probably due to the strong rainfall, which caused a
transformer to explode. The fire then spread to the pub, causing
significant damage," a police officer in Kratu district told
Reuters by phone.
Thailand is one of the world's most popular tourist
destinations, attracting 19 million visitors last year to ts
beaches, temples and racy nightlife in the capital, Bangkok.
But robberies and scams are on the rise in some areas, and
an Australian woman died in Phuket in June after being stabbed
while trying to fend off a bag-snatcher.
Lax safety standards are a problem. In the worst incident in
recent years, 66 people died and more than 200 were injured when
a fire broke out in a club in central Bangkok as people were
welcoming in the new year in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2009.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Viparat Jantraprap and
Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould and Jonathan
Thatcher)