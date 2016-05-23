BANGKOK May 23 The European Union has given the
world's third-largest seafood exporter Thailand another six
months to end illegal fishing, said Thai Deputy Prime Minister
Prawit Wongsuwon, over a year after Brussels threatened Bangkok
with a trade ban.
Thailand's fishing industry employs more than 300,000
people, many of them migrant workers from neighbouring countries
who are often subject to ill-treatment.
The industry's reputation has been tarnished by instances of
human trafficking to meet manpower demand, forced labour and
violence.
The European Union gave Thailand a "yellow card" in April
2015 for failing to prevent illegal and unregulated fishing
catch entering the supply chain and ending up in seafood exports
to Europe. The warning required Thailand to clean up in six
months or face a trade ban.
"Good news," Prawit told reporters on Monday. "We won't get
the red card... They have delayed this because we have always
cooperated."
The EU in Thailand declined to comment, citing the
confidential nature of meetings between its officials and Thai
authorities.
A Thai team went to Brussels to discuss progress last week.
Since receiving the warning from the EU, Thailand has a
instigated new licence and monitoring systems for fishing
vessels, the director general of the Thai Fisheries Department,
Adisorn Promthep, told Reuters last week in Brussels.
Bangkok has also tightened regulations and imposed
limitations on the catch, Adisorn said.
The EU yellow card had been a "wakeup call" to deal with an
obsolete fisheries law, he added.
Authorities were also making more regular checks on vessels
and demanded employers give workers written contracts, he said.
That was to prevent labour abuses and human traffickers selling
people on to boats, Adisorn said.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak in BANGKOK and Julia
Fioretti in BRUSSELS; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Nick
Macfie)