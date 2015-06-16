BANGKOK, June 16 Thailand's seafood sector and
trade associations will unite to fight illegal fishing and
human trafficking in an attempt to restore the industry's
reputation tarnished by instances of forced labour and violence,
representatives said on Tuesday.
The business group, led by Thai Chamber of Commerce and
Board of Trade of Thailand, will comply strictly with new Thai
laws to crack down on illegal fisheries and human trafficking,
Poj Aramwattananont, vice chairman of Board of Trade of Thailand
told a news conference.
The group, which included major producers such as Charoen
Pokphand Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products,
Sea Value Group, Andaman Seafood Group and TRF Feedmill Co,
represents 80 percent of Thailand's shrimp feedmeal sector, he
said.
"We want to tell the world that we are very serious in
cleaning up the entire seafood supply chain to create
sustainability in the fishery industry," Poj said.
The move came a year after the United States downgraded
Thailand to the lowest "Tier 3" status among the world's worst
centres of human trafficking in June last year.
In April 2015, Thailand, the world's third-largest seafood
exporter, was warned by the European Commission and risks an
embargo on its fish exports in October unless it cracks down on
illegal fishing.
Thailand has been accused of using small young fish caught
by uncertified boats to produce in fish meal to feed farmed
prawns, Poj said, adding the group will not buy products from
vessels that have child or forced labour, but will use
by-products from tuna instead.
The United States and EU are among the top three export
markets for Thai fishery products, accounting for half of the
total last year.
Thailand's fishing industry employs more than 300,000
people, many of them illegal migrant workers from neighbouring
countries who are often subject to ill-treatment.
In May, Thailand said it had made significant headway in the
fight against illegal fishing and deputy prime minister
Pridiyathorn Devakula said major weaknesses identified by the
European Union had been resolved. At that time, thousands of
undocumented fishing vessels had been registered.
Pridiyathorn said at the time Thailand was having difficulty
checking historical fishing data. In April Thailand said it may
introduce new rules to crack down on illegal fishing practices.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Addititional reporting by Amy
Sawitta Lefevre, editing by David Evans)