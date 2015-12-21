BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand said on Monday seafood
exports to the United States, Europe and Australia have not been
hit by reports of slavery and forced labour by campaign groups
and media.
The comments come as Thailand, the world's third-largest
seafood exporter, faces increasing pressure to crack down on
illegal fishing or face the risk of bans on its fish exports and
to investigate accusations of slavery in its seafood industry.
Thailand has come under fire from rights groups over
allegations of trafficking, abuse and exploitation on its
fishing boats, following investigations by media and campaign
groups.
"Australia's seafood importers told us that even though
there are problems they would continue buying seafood because
Thailand is trying to really resolve the human trafficking
problem," Songsak Saicheua, head of the foreign ministry's
Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, told
reporters.
The government had checked more than 100 seafood processing
plants and shut down one since April, he said.
"America, Europe and Australia have confidence in importing
frozen seafood from us," Songsak said.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact the U.S. and
Australian embassies in Bangkok for comment. The European
Commission declined to comment.
Last month, British-based rights and environment group
Environmental Justice Foundation released a report after a
three-year investigation into slavery on Thai fishing boats,
saying it had uncovered a well-oiled system of trafficking,
abuse and exploitation of fishermen, many of them migrants from
Thailand poorer neighbours, Myanmar and Cambodia.
That followed a report by Swiss food giant Nestle SA
that slave labour was used in its Thai seafood supply
chain, adding to calls to clean up the billion dollar industry
dogged for years by allegations of abuse.
The European Union will decide next year whether to ban fish
imports from Thailand after it issued Thailand a warning in
April for failing to crack down on illegal, unreported and
unregulated fishing.
Thailand said on Sunday it had worked closely with the EU in
rectifying the problem, adding that an EU delegation is due to
visit Thailand in January.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel)